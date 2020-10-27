Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Newsies Challenge!

Article Pixel

In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.

Oct. 27, 2020  

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out last week's submissions for Newsies below!

Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is The Lion King!

The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.

Get to drawing!

#BWWRemixNewsies @karalindsay1 @bystyles @lianamariehunt @keenemorgan

Hey! I'm back from my ✨posting break✨ to bring you my attempt at "realistic newsies" (notice the quotation marks) This is for @officialbroadwayworld and their #bwwremixnewsies I had to join this one. Like, cmon. It's newsies. It's what I do. Mm my opinion. I liked the experience I may do it again. Davey looks like Davey. I'm getting Sid the Sloth vibes from Jack and Crutchie....is a mess. But that's ok! I hope you guys like this and it doesn't majorly flop. Edit: also thank you guys so freaking much for 300 that's insane I never thought I would get there thank you thank you thank you?✨❤️ ?SHARES AND REPOSTS ARE APPRECIATED? ?Tags? #newsies #newsiesfanart #jackkellyfanart #jackkelly #daveyjacobs #daveyjacobsfanart #crutchiemorris #crutchiefanart #newsieslive #broadway #drawing #sketch #traditionalart

