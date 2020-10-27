Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Newsies Challenge!
In BroadwayWorld Remix, we want our readers to make their own art for a particular show.
We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.
Check out last week's submissions for Newsies below!
Each week, we'll give you a Broadway show and we'll share your art right here on our site! This week's show is The Lion King!
The deadlines for the Remix challenges are Tuesdays at noon.
Get to drawing!
There's a change coming, once and for all. If there's a silver lining to all of this, it's the amount of connections we are fostering. There is a change coming - and I can only hope that it's borne of connection, kindness, and humanity. What change do you hope for? What change will you create? #coloringbroadway #newsies #creativityisthecure #artistsmakelight #broadwaymakers #makersmakelight #supportartists #fansies
Newsies! I drew this digitally and it took a while to figure out the background ?. The words are the lyrics to Seize The Day a bunch of times btw. Show- Newsies Song- Seize The Day #newsies #fanart #art #newsiesfanart #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesbway #broadway #musicals #musical #bway #bwaymusical #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #jeremyjordan #andrewkeenanbolger #karalindsay #bwwremixnewsies
So I recreated my original fem! Crutchie art I'm probably gonna recreate it as I progress through n my art and art style - - - - - - - - - - - - #newsies #newsiesforever #newsiesmusical #newsiesmemes #musicals #jackkelly #jeremyjordan #broadway #musicaltextposts #broadwaytemples #beetlejuice #beetlejuicemusical #hamiltonmusical #hamilton #bemorechill #bemorechillmusical #sixthemusical #six #wicked #wickedthemusical #waitressmusical #dearevanhansen #dearevanhansenmusical #hadestown #westsidestory #heathers #heathersthemusical #falsettos #bwwremixnewsies
(Reposts would be appreciated ✨) Arena Stage Newsies? :0 -person in drawing(s) @michaeljohnhugs in Arena Stage Newsies ------------------------------- Tags: #newsies #newsiesfanart #theatrekid #musicaltheatre #artoftheday #broadwayfanart #musicalfanart #art #artist #drawing #love #photography #artwork #instagood #photooftheday #illustration #instagram #artistsoninstagram #digitalart #beautiful #follow #design #sketch #picoftheday #photo #style #cute #draw #bwwremixnewsies
"Most things just are what they are, and not what we wish they could be. But then I see you again, and a new world starts spinning." This is based on a cut song from Newsies that's actually one of my favorites, I wish they kept it in! (This is an old drawing but I'm posting it again for #bwwremixnewsies ??) #art #digitalart #digitaldrawing #newsies #broadway #jackkelly #katherineplumber #jeremyjordan #karalindsay #bwwremix #seizetheday
LOUD AND CLEAR WE IS HEREEEEEEE - - - #bwwremixnewsies #theatretober2020 #jackkelly #crutchiemorris #daveyjacobs #jeremyjordan #andrewkeenanbolger #benfankhauser #mikefaist #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesfanart #newsiesbroadway #newsiesthemusical #newsiesbroadwaymusical #katherineplumber #newsiesmemes #fanart #broadway #westend #musical #musicals #broadwaymusical #broadwaymusicals #musicaltheatre #dearevanhansen #bemorechill #hamilton #heathers #spotconlon
I drew newsies fanart because the fandom is ✨tiny✨and brainrot hitting hard. Anyway I love these two way too much help #newsiesfanart #newsies #musicalfanart #jackkelly #crutchiemorris #newsiesbroadway #bwwremixnewsies #jackcrutchie #fanart #myart #artistsoninstagram #procreate
?Reshares will be appreciated! ? Dreams come true, yes they do, in Santa Fe. #newsiesmemes #newsiesforever #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesofnewyork #newsiestextpost #newsies #newsiesedit #newsiesmovie #daveyjacobs #jackkelly #crutchymorris #mushmeyers #romeonewsies #92sies #broadwaymemes #theatre #musicalmemes #broadway #newsies1992 #bencookmemes #bencook #bwwremixnewsies #artoftheday #myart #illustration
When you think you need to run away to New Mexico to be happy but all you needed was a hug from your found family. #broadwaymusical #newsiesfanart #bwwremixnewsies #newsies #newsiesbroadway #newsiesforever #newsiesmusical #musicalfanart #santafe #jackkelly #jackkellynewsies #katherineplumber #katherinepulitzer #characterdesign #conceptdesign #digital_art #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #digitaldesign #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #digitalportrait #onlineart #tabletdrawing #tabletpainting Since my last few newsies posts were pretty political I wanted to focus on something a little more wholesome.
I drew crutchie! I've always had a love for musicals and newsies was always one of my favorites. I remember watching it on Disney plus in study hall with some of my friends last year. - - - Please help boost my page by liking, commenting, or saving this post!! - - Tags: #bwwremixnewsies #crutchiefanart #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesfanart #fanart #fanartdrawing #drawing #digitalart #art #teenartist #broadway #broadwaymusicals #broadwayfanart
I'm sorry head empty only Newsies ? I diddnt wanna become obsessed but it happened don't take it personally #bwwremixnewsies #newsies #newsiesfanart #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #elmernewsies #elmernewsiesfanart @anthonymzas I'm sorry it doesn't really look like you☹️
An entry for @officialbroadwayworld #bwwremixnewsies ... That's all I have to say about it really. . . . #broadwayworld #broadway #newsies #jackkelly #jeremyjordan #santafe #papes #newsboys #art #painting #davey #crutchie #race #albert #specs #katherineplumber #pulitzer #spotconlon
When you can't choose - you make a collage! I was with my family on vacation and I obviously brought some coloring supplies. My niece was on a roll and decided to create her own coloring collage ... this is the progress shot! #coloringbroadway #soundofmusic #theprommusical #lifesnodressrehearsal #coloringpages
THE NEWS IS IN!!! ⠀ ⠀ Now is the time to SEIZE THE DAY!⠀ What are you doing today to take charge?⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ ? @bwaybabenyc #ColoringBroadway #CreativityIsTheCure #BroadwayMusicals #BroadwayMusical #musicaltheatrelife #musicaltherapy #musicaltheatrenerd #Mindfulness #TheatreAndTherapy #BroadwayStickers #MusicalStickers #BroadwaySticker #newsies #newsiesbroadway #newsiesmusical #seizetheday
How are you going to "Seize The Day"? *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ #newsies #newsiesmusical #newsiesbroadway #newsiesthemusical #newsiesontour #newsiesofnewyork #newsiesbway #kingofnewyork #somethingtobelievein #jackkelly #crutchy #DisneyOnBroadway #ColoringBroadway #CreativityIsTheCure #BroadwayMusicals #BroadwayMusical #musicaltheatrelife #musicaltherapy #musicaltheatrenerd #Mindfulness #TheatreAndTherapy #BroadwayStickers #MusicalStickers #BroadwaySticker #FanArtFriday #BroadwayFanArt #MusicalFanArt
Hey! I'm back from my ✨posting break✨ to bring you my attempt at "realistic newsies" (notice the quotation marks) This is for @officialbroadwayworld and their #bwwremixnewsies I had to join this one. Like, cmon. It's newsies. It's what I do. Mm my opinion. I liked the experience I may do it again. Davey looks like Davey. I'm getting Sid the Sloth vibes from Jack and Crutchie....is a mess. But that's ok! I hope you guys like this and it doesn't majorly flop. Edit: also thank you guys so freaking much for 300 that's insane I never thought I would get there thank you thank you thank you?✨❤️ ?SHARES AND REPOSTS ARE APPRECIATED? ?Tags? #newsies #newsiesfanart #jackkellyfanart #jackkelly #daveyjacobs #daveyjacobsfanart #crutchiemorris #crutchiefanart #newsieslive #broadway #drawing #sketch #traditionalart
Happy Valentines day! Hope it's going better for y'all than it is for these two - or just as well, depending on how you look at this scene. - #katherineplumber #jackkelly #newsies #newsiesmusical #karalindsay #jeremyjordan #broadway #bwwremixnewsies #fanart #digitalart #fanartfriday #valentinesday2020
"And the things we do today will be tomorrow's news!" - Crutchie as suggested by @kristenscribbles . Newsies will always hold a special place in my heart because it's the first show I got to see on Broadway. - #crutchie #andrewkeenanbolger #seizetheday #newsies #newsiesmusical #disney #broadway #broadwayart #bwwremixnewsies #digitalart #digitalillustration #drawing #sixfanarts
Proud and defiant, we'll slay the giant, let us seize the day! #seizetheplaybill ~ ? ? #newyork #newsiesmusical #newsiesfanart #newsiesofnewyork #newsiestextpost #newsies #newsiesedit #newsiesmemes #newsiesshitpost #newsiesforever #newsiesbroadway #newsiescharacters #newsiesmovie #jackkelly #crutchiemorris #crutchienewsies #racetrackhiggins #newsiesfanart #racenewsies #newsiescharacters #bencook #bencookmemes #broadwayfanart #broadway #musicaltheatre #fanart #theatrekid #jackkelly #katherinepulitzerplumber #bwwremixnewsies #92sies #romeonewsies @playbill
