Charlie Carver, Jennifer Beals and More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New York

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, GLSEN, the leading education organization focused on ensuring safe and inclusive schools for all students, is re-inventing the GLSEN Respect Awards New York and boldly introducing RESPECT EVERYWHERE, a series of innovative fundraising initiatives presented in short videos running from May 18-22. RESPECT EVERYWHERE promises to deliver the moving testaments from students and educators that have been the hallmark of the New York event, but to an even wider audience

The series will also include a reimagined Respect Awards New York, which will honor "The L Word: Generation Q" actress and ally Jennifer Beals with the Champion Award. Charlie Carver, who recently starred on Broadway in the acclaimed play "The Boys In The Band," and will reprise his role in the upcoming Netflix film, will receive the Gamechanger Award. Ilima Intermediate School's Rainbow Royales GSA, the "Rainbow Royales" will receive the GSA of the Year Award, and Tray Robinson will receive the Educator of the Year Award. Cast members from both "The Boys In The Band" and "The L Word" will deliver heartfelt tributes to their respective honoree co-stars.

Special videos recognizing the outstanding work of each honoree will stream daily on glsen.org/respecteverywhere at 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.

"Over the past two months, GLSEN has completely reconfigured its work with GSAs, educators, and LGBTQ students to create vital community and connection as we faced a new world of school closures and physical isolation during the pandemic. GLSEN's virtual Respect Everywhere event will help us celebrate heroes that make that work possible," said Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN. "Jennifer Beals and Charlie Carver are always there for GLSEN and the students we serve, using their platforms for positive change. And we couldn't find two more amazing role models than Hawaii's Ilima Intermediate School's GSA, the Rainbow Royales, our GSA of the Year and Tray Robinson, our Educator of the Year."

