Cellist Jan Vogler Announces 'Music Never Sleeps NYC' Online Livestreamed Marathon Event

Jan Vogler, the New York-based cellist and Artistic Director of the Dresden Music Festival, today announced a 24-hour music video livestream marathon event: Music Never Sleeps NYC. Headlined by New York-based artists, Music Never Sleeps NYC will feature 24 hours of original content produced by New York-based artists of all generations beginning on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 6:00PM EDT.



New York-based charitable causes will be announced and viewers will be encouraged to contribute to the well-being of New York City's artists.



Social distancing will be strictly observed in the creation of original content.



New York-based artists to contribute performances and content include Adele Anthony, Inon Barnatan, Alessio Bax, Benjamin Beilman, Brentano Quartet, Lucille Chung, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jeremy Denk, Bela Fleck, Zlatomir Fung, Paul Huang,

Colin Jacobsen, Eric Jacobsen, The Knights, Tessa Lark, Nathan Meltzer, Midori, Nico Muhly, Aoife O'Donovan, Sandbox Percussion, Tiffany Poon, Pablo Sáinz Villegas, Gil Shaham, Arnaud Sussman, Chris Thile, Michael Thurber, Nina Totenberg, Danbi Um, Jan Vogler, Mira Wang, Abigail Washburn and Kevin Zhu.



Jan Vogler issued the following statement:



The Coronavirus (COVID-19) global crisis has changed all of our lives drastically and has shutdown every performing arts institution and venue we artists call our homes. While practicing at home on the Upper West Side, I realized that we can still contribute something during this fight against this pandemic.



After hours of conversations with my New York-based friends and colleagues I understood they are more eager than ever to express their artistry. These friends and colleagues have agreed to create original performance content for Music Never Sleeps NYC to be livestreamed over a 24-hour period beginning on March 27 at 6:00PM EDT.



We will all unite to send a musical message of courage, empathy, friendship, hope and love from New York to the entire world. We will also encourage those watching the Music Never Sleeps NYC to support various New York charitable causes that directly benefit New York - based artists.



We hope to inspire other artists in cities around the world to join together and replicate Music Never Sleeps NYC in their own city. We want to create a global pastiche of artistic expression with other cities joining our initiative, e.g. #musicneversleepsLA, #musicneversleepsBerlin, #musicneversleepsTokyo, etc.



Visit www.musicneversleepsnyc.com for updates about the programming and additional artists.





