Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!

Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday May 15 at 7pm

Apr. 04, 2023  

Classic Stage Company has announced Classics Gone Mad!, presented by the CSC Associate Board in their inaugural benefit event. Hosted by Rosé (Titanique, "RuPaul's Drag Race"), Classics Gone Mad! will be held at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday May 15 at 7pm. To reserve tickets, please visit: Click Here.

Classics Gone Mad! brings together New York City's favorite artists and personalities to reinvent Shakespeare's most famous words for one night filled with songs, scenes, and a fabulous queen. Join CSC for an evening that is part show, part party, and scripted with the help of our audience.

Classics Gone Mad! features Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Frank DiLella (NY1's "On Stage"), Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella), Julie Halston (Tootsie), Daniel K. Isaac ("Billions"), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), and Will Roland (Be More Chill). The evening will include a special performance by The Skivvies, and Marie's Crisis pianist Brandon James Gwinn will lead a singalong of classic showtunes.

The evening is directed by CSC Associate Board Chair Cara Akselrad and member Eric Ulloa.

"We want to approach the classics boldly," says Cara Akselrad and Eric Ulloa. "We enthusiastically support CSC's mission of reimagining the canon, and this event takes that notion in yet another direction. We are grateful to have fantastic personalities joining us for an evening built for irreverence and surprise; this is just the beginning of exploding the concept of doing the classics."

Tickets for the benefit range from $45-$125. All proceeds will support the company's audience development and community outreach programs.

ABOUT Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Classic Stage Company's Associate Board is committed to the company's mission of reimagining classic stories and the meaning of classic theater for contemporary audiences. It supports CSC's goal of reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

The Associate Board contributes additional skills and perspectives to the company while serving as a development opportunity for emerging leaders. A key objective of the Associate Board is to help Classic Stage Company reach a wider and more diverse array of audience members.

The CSC Associate Board includes Chair Cara Akselrad, Vice Chair Jōvan Dansberry, Sophie Andreassi, Melanie Brister, Mia Fowler, Matthew Grossman, Abigail Jean-Baptiste, Malu Malhotra, Leonard Navarro, Zoey F. Orol, Alexandra Perloff-Giles, Caroline Rourke, and Eric Ulloa.




Related Stories
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON Photo
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON
The video clip, from the second episode “Doorway To Where,” features Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit. In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/2/2023.
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS Photo
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS
Today is the 10th anniversary of Kinky Boots! To celebrate, watch videos of the original, London, and off-Broadway casts!
Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights for A STRANGE LOOP Photo
Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights for A STRANGE LOOP
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Michael R. Jackson’s Best Musical Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOTPhotos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT
April 4, 2023

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
Stephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 GalaStephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 Gala
April 4, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the all-star cast of its reading of Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice for the annual Signature Gala. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!
April 4, 2023

Classic Stage Company has announced Classics Gone Mad!, presented by the CSC Associate Board in their inaugural benefit event. See which stars are taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTSVideo: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS
April 4, 2023

It's the 10th anniversary of Kinky Boots! To celebrate, watch videos of the original, London, and off-Broadway casts!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23
April 4, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/2/2023.
share