Celebrating Black History Month: MEMPHIS Turns Up the Dial on Broadway

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential productions from Broadway's past. Today is all about Memphis.

Memphis opened October 19, 2009 at the Shubert Theatre, where it ran for 1165 performances. With music by David Bryan, lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro, and a book by DiPietro, the musical was directed by Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, and starred Montego Glover, Chad Kimball, Derrick Baskin, and James Monroe Iglehart. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won four.

From the rockin' dance halls of Memphis, Tennessee comes a hot and bothered Broadway musical with heart, soul and energy to burn. Set in the turbulent south in the 1950s, it is the story of Huey Calhoun, a white radio DJ whose love of good music transcends race lines and airwaves. In Memphis, experience all the exuberance and the emotion... the beauty and the controversy... of a wondrous, defining time in our history.

Below, check out footage from inside opening night on Broadway!



