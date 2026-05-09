Mothers of Broadway- A Mother's Day Celebration

Mother's Day weekend is here, and if mama can't provide you a Broadway-tastic Mother's Day, then BroadwayWorld sure will! To celebrate the special day, we salute some of this Broadway seasosn's current mothers, including:

Mother and Sarah from Ragtime:

Susan Slater from Becky Shaw:

Lucy Emerson from The Lost Boys:

Linda Lohman from Death of a Salesman:

Donna Sheridan from Mamma Mia!:

Lizzie from Liberation:

Ruth Dewitt Bukater from Titanique:

Martha Pentecost from Joe's Turner's Come and Gone:

Jackie from The Queen of Versailles:

And let's not forget about the OG Broadway moms! These songs go out to all the maternal figures out there- expecting mothers, exasperated mothers, overbearing mothers, protective mothers, reflective mothers, and all the mothers in between. We'll have your toes tappin' to showtunes sung by mothers, to mothers, and about mothers.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hamilton, Gypsy, Bright Star, Baby, Spring Awakening, Hairspray, Mean Girls, Waitress, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Falsettos, Caroline, Or Change, and many more!