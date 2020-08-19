Celebrate World Photography Day with These Throwback Broadway Photos!

Happy World Photography Day!

Today is World Photography Day! We're looking back at some Broadway memories, thanks to our amazing theatre photographers.

COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway! by Jennifer Broski

David Hein and Irene Sankoff with cupcakes from Sugarush Bakery and Cupcake Bar



See more photos HERE

Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY by Jeremy Daniel

Austin Scott



See more pictures HERE

Go Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS by Linda Lenzi

First Look at Alexandra Billings in WICKED on Broadway by Joan Marcus

Alexandra Billings



See more photos HERE

In Rehearsal with Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and the Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL by Walter McBride

Take a Look at Jordan Fisher in DEAR EVAN HANSEN by Matthew Murphy

The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Disney On Broadway Celebrates 25 Years by Monica Simoes

Ashley Park and the dancers of Newsies



See more photos HERE

Adrienne Warren and the Cast of TINA Take Their Opening Night Bows by Walter McBride

The Cast of HADESTOWN Takes Their Opening Night Bows by Walter McBride

Katharine McPhee Opens Up the Diner One Last Time in WAITRESS on Broadway by Walter McBride

Katharine McPhee and Drew Gehling with cast



See more photos HERE

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You