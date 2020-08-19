Celebrate World Photography Day with These Throwback Broadway Photos!
Happy World Photography Day!
Today is World Photography Day! We're looking back at some Broadway memories, thanks to our amazing theatre photographers.
COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway! by Jennifer Broski
Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY by Jeremy Daniel
Go Inside Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS by Linda Lenzi
First Look at Alexandra Billings in WICKED on Broadway by Joan Marcus
In Rehearsal with Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and the Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL by Walter McBride
Take a Look at Jordan Fisher in DEAR EVAN HANSEN by Matthew Murphy
The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Meets the Press by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Disney On Broadway Celebrates 25 Years by Monica Simoes
Adrienne Warren and the Cast of TINA Take Their Opening Night Bows by Walter McBride
The Cast of HADESTOWN Takes Their Opening Night Bows by Walter McBride
Katharine McPhee Opens Up the Diner One Last Time in WAITRESS on Broadway by Walter McBride
