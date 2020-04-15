Photo Flash: Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, the original cast album to the Broadway musical Girl from the North Country will be released this spring by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. The album was recorded on Monday, March 9th. Preorder and release date information will be available soon.
The release will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan's biggest hits like "Slow Train," "Hurricane," and "Like A Rolling Stone," among many others. Released by Sony Music/Legacy Recordings, the album is produced by Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment.
Girl From The North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love; all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.
Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.
Check out photos from the recording studio below!
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Matthew Frederick Harris
