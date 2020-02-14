Photo Flash: Take a Look at Jordan Fisher in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Jordan Fisher is currently playing Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!
Check out the photos below!
No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.
Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Jordan Fisher and cast
Jordan Fisher, Ivan Hernandez, Christiane Noll, Gabrielle Carrubba
Jordan Fisher, Jessica Phillips
Jordan Fisher and cast
