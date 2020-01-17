Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and the Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL
BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals for Next to Normal at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts!
Take a look at photos below!
Next to Normal, stars Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.
They are joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Original Broadway choreographer, Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), returns to Next to Normalto complete the creative team led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal).
The production will run from from January 29-February 3, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon
Maia Reficco, Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park
Maia Reficco and Ben Levi Ross
Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones
Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant
Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Grant and Michael Greif
