Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon and the Cast of NEXT TO NORMAL

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsals for Next to Normal at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts!

Take a look at photos below!

Next to Normal, stars Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan.

They are joined by Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Original Broadway choreographer, Tony Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud), returns to Next to Normalto complete the creative team led by director Michael Greif, who holds the distinction of being the only director to helm the original Broadway productions of two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals (RENT and Next to Normal).

The production will run from from January 29-February 3, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon

Maia Reficco, Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park

Michael Park

Ben Levi Ross

Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco and Ben Levi Ross

Michael Park

Brandon Victor Dixon

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Brandon Victor Dixon Stage production of "Next To Normal" at The New 42nd Street Studios on January 16, 2020 in New York City.

Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones

Brandon Victor DixonStage production of "Next To Normal" at The New 42nd Street Studios on January 16, 2020 in New York City.

Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Khamary Grant

Rachel Bay Jones

Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Khamary Grant

Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Rachel Bay Jones

Khamary Grant

Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Khamary GrantYork City.

Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon

Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Grant and Michael Greif

Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Grant

Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Grant

Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Grant

Michael Park, Ben Levi Ross, Maia Reficco, Brandon Victor Dixon Rachel Bay Jones, Khamary Grant and Michael Greif



