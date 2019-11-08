Photo Coverage: Adrienne Warren and the Cast of TINA Take Their Opening Night Bows
The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.
TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Adrienne Warren and Tina Turner
Phyllida Lloyd, Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren
Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren
Charlie Franklin, Phyllida Lloyd, Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren and Katori Hall with cast
Phyllida Lloyd and Katori Hall
