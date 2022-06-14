Celebrate Pride At SECRET'S OUT At Super Secret Arts

Don't miss out on Super Secret Arts three-day NYC Pride Festival, SECRET'S OUT next June 23-25, 2022 at their performance venue in Gowanus, BK.

SECRET'S OUT is a celebratory weekend of art and performance by and for the LGBTQ+ community during NYC Pride. This fabulous three day festival will cater to a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community, featuring an exciting line up with a wide array of performances each night! Check out the detailed schedule of events below:

Thursday, June 23 9:00PM



Catbaret: Purride!

Hosted by Gemma Smith (she/her)

Meow! Come celebrate Purride with a cat-tastic variety show!

Friday, June 24 7:30PM



RIOT! A Queer Rock Concert

Featuring sets by Klondyke, A Granite Garden and THEMME

Saturday, June 25 7:30PM



Pride Baby!

Featuring Daphne Always & Friends

A fabulous night of live music, DJ sets, and nightlife's brightest entertainers celebrating Pride Saturday-and Daphne's birthday!

SECRET'S OUT runs Thursday-Saturday, June 23-25, 2022 at Super Secret Arts (400 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY). Doors open each night at 7:00PM. Tickets are $20.