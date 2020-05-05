Celebrate Mother's Day With Free Live-Streamed Concert Featuring Rita Harvey and Neil Berg

Composer/Producer Neil Berg and Broadway performer Rita Harvey who have spent a lifetime not just performing and collaborating, but building a family, join together from their living room this Mother's Day, May 10th, @ 7pm, to bring musical theatre lovers online to celebrate the mothers in their lives with their new show, "Broadway and Beyond." The performance will go live from 7-8pm on Facebook.

Watch the event here: https://tinyurl.com/bergharvey

Berg and Harvey have fought to keep performance alive in our now increasingly virtual world. They performed several songs for Rockland County's People to People Interthon alongside a host of local talent, raising over $110,000 for the food bank.

"Staying at home these days is an act of love and solidarity, and one that we feel is honored by continuing to share our music with our audiences from afar," says Berg, who is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new musical "The 12," written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. "The 12" is now on track for a NY production to be directed by TONY-winning director John Doyle. Berg is creator/host of the long running hit National touring shows "100 Years of Broadway" and "50 Years of Rock & Roll". He is also releasing free digital downloads with collaborator DJ Salisbury from their original musical "The Man Who Would Be King" every Tuesday.

Harvey has also performed from a safe social distance outside of Nyack hospital to show her gratitude for their community's essential workers.

"Honoring the mothers and caretakers in our lives with a free concert is just one way we can honor all they do, especially mothers who are essential workers and may be away from their families during this time to go to work at our hospitals or other essential locations." Harvey performed the role of Hodel in the Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof," directed by David Leveaux. She made her Broadway debut performing the lead female role of Christine Daae in "The Phantom of the Opera" after two and a half years in the role with the national touring company. Rita also created and performs a tribute show to Linda Ronstadt called "Heart Like a Wheel" across the nation, to much acclaim.

For more information on Neil Berg's productions visit www.neilberg.com.





