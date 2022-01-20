Celebrate Lunar New Year At The Staten Island Museum

Since 2017, the Staten Island Museum has been celebrating Lunar New Year with the Korean Community Development Center. This year on Saturday, January 29, 2pm - 4pm the museum will welcome patrons back in-person to the Staten Island Museum to experience the traditions of Seollal with a selection of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Tickets are available at www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/events/LunarNY22 , $15 adults/$10 children and include museum admission.

Unleash your creative side by making festive ornaments with custom maedeup (e??e"?) accessories, have your name written in calligraphy, and put your game face on to compete with your friends and family in jegichagi. Make sure to pick up a goodie bag to take home with traditional Korean treats including dalgona (e??e??e??) or ppopgi (e?'e??).

saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo

Happy New Year!

In an effort to keep you and your family as safe as possible, this event has a limited capacity. Please register at www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/events/LunarNY22. Additionally, proof of vaccination (for visitors 5 and up) and masks (for visitors over the age of 2) are required by the city of New York when inside the museum building. The Staten Island Museum is also equipped with the recommended level of air filtration.

The museum is also offering a downloadable interactive guide to continue the celebrations and traditions of Seollal at home! Available for free at www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/events/LunarNY22. Donations are welcome.

"The Staten Island Museum is thrilled to partner with our friends at the Korean Community Development Center and safely welcome the community into the museum to celebrate the year of the tiger with fun and educational experiences of Korean Culture," said Janice Monger, Staten Island Museum President & CEO.

"Celebrating our traditional holiday Seollal with the Staten Island Museum became the most important tradition here in NY at this time of year. I wish you a year filed with peace, happiness, and good health. Saehae bok mani baduseyo!"

Jee Ra, Director, Korean Community Development Center and Principal, Korean School of Staten Island.

The Lunar New Year, or Seollal is the most celebrated holiday in Korea. Seollal falls on the first day of the lunar calendar, which is usually towards the end of January or beginning of February. This year it falls on February 1st and marks the beginning of the Year of the Tiger. While the Lunar New Year is observed across most of Asia, each country has its own way of celebrating. Korea has a unique set of customs and traditions.