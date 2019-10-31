Celebrate Holidays at The Apollo With Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean and More

This December, the Apollo Theater will celebrate the holidays with offerings for the entire family. Holidays at the Apollo includes programs that will celebrate culture, music, and community during the festive season.

Highlights of the Holidays at the Apollo include:

The 28th Annual Double Dutch Holiday Classic (Sunday, December 8) presented by the National Double Dutch League, returns to the Apollo stage-bringing together national and international communities of jumpers.

Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland (Saturday, December 14) the theater's free annual family event taking place under the iconic Apollo marquee, features live entertainment, presentations, a visit from Santa, and a toy and book drive for a Harlem charity.

10th Annual Amateur Night Holiday Special (Saturday, December 14), a special edition of the theater's signature program Amateur Night at the Apollo showcasing talented young alumni of the show's "Apollo Stars of Tomorrow" category. Performers include Matthew Whitaker, Ronald Johnson, Michelle Galvis, Christian Guardino and special guest Angelica Hale. Co-Hosted by Capone.

Night Divine (Monday, December 16), GRAMMY award-winning vocalist and actress Cynthia Erivo and Broadway star, Shoshana Bean come together for a one-night-only Holiday Spectacular.

Holiday Joy: A Gospel Celebration (Saturday, December 21) featuring gospel legend Yolanda Adams and singer Donald Lawrence and Company. Hosted by comedian Marcus Wiley.

13th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night (Saturday, December 28) now in its 13th year at the Apollo, honors the principles of Kwanzaa through music, dance, and community celebration featuring Abel R. Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, and The KIPP AMP Legacy Jazz Ensemble.

Please see below for a full schedule of Holidays at the Apollo events:

Double Dutch Holiday Classic

Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m.

The National Double Dutch League presents the 28th Annual David A. Walker Memorial Double Dutch Holiday Classic, where national and international communities come together featuring three categories: speed and compulsory, fusion freestyle, and best in show.

Coca-Cola Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 14 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Before the Apollo Amateur Night Holiday Special, the Apollo and Coca-Cola are partnering to bring the magic of the holiday season to Harlem. Under the Apollo's iconic marquee, Coca-Cola will offer picture-taking with Santa Claus and singing under the marquee with live musical entertainment, as well as other holiday-themed activities and performances. In the spirit of giving, the afternoon will also include a toy and book drive for a local Harlem charity. This family event is hosted by Billy Mitchell, the Apollo's tour director and in-house historian.

10th Annual Amateur Night Holiday Special

Featuring The Apollo Amateur Night Stars of Tomorrow Alumni

Special Guest Angelica Hale

Co-Hosted by Capone

Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The Apollo Theater lights up the holiday season with the Amateur Night Holiday Special. The tenth annual event under its signature program Amateur Night at the Apollo, showcases the talented young alumni of the show's "Apollo Stars of Tomorrow" category and will feature performances by Matthew Whitaker, Ronald Johnson, Michelle Galvis, Christian Guardino and special guest Angelica Hale of NBC's America's Got Talent.

Tickets for the Amateur Night Holiday Special start at $28. Tickets will be available at the Apollo Theater Box Office: (212) 531-5305, 253 West 125th Street, and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Holiday Joy: A Gospel Celebration

Featuring Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence and Company

Saturday, December 21 at.4:00 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of soul stirring Holiday gospel music to lift your Holiday spirits and bless your Christmas season. Yolanda Adams and Donald Lawrence will warm your soul. Marcus Wiley, host and comedian, promises to delight you and your loved ones throughout the evening.

Tickets for Holiday Joy: A Gospel Celebration start at $35 and will be available at the Apollo Theater Box Office: (212) 531-5305, 253 West 125th Street, and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night

Featuring Abdel R. Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre

With The KIPP AMP Legacy Jazz Ensemble

Hosted by Imhotep Gary Byrd

December 28 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Since 2006, the Apollo has established an annual performance with Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre to commemorate the holiday tradition of Kwanzaa. The Apollo's celebration is a joyful evening of dance and music honoring the principles of Kwanzaa-family, community, and culture. This year's performance will include The KIPP AMP Legacy Jazz Ensemble.

Tickets for Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night start at $25. Tickets are available at The Apollo Theater Box Office: (212) 531-5305, 253 West 125th Street, and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





