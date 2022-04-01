Celebrate Chick Corea At Jazz At Lincoln Center, April 15-16

Following postponement due to the Omicron surge in January, Jazz at Lincoln Center will honor the music and legacy of late jazz icon Chick Corea in Rose Theater on April 15-16 at 8:00 p.m. with Celebrating Chick Corea.

Directed by Corea's longtime bandmate, bassist John Patitucci, the concerts will bring together collaborators and band members from throughout Corea's nearly six-decade musical career to perform some of his most beloved and influential compositions, spanning his genre-bending contributions to straight-ahead jazz, jazz fusion, avant-garde, Latin jazz, classical progressive rock, and more.

The all-star lineup paying tribute to Corea will include Music Director John Patitucci; singer and activist RubÃ©n Blades; flutists Hubert Laws and Ted Nash; pianists Renee Rosnes, Billy Childs, Geoffrey Keezer, and Robert Rodriguez; guitarists Yotam Silberstein and Adam Rogers; bassists Christian McBride and Carlos Henriquez; drummers Steve Gadd, Dave Weckl, Brian Blade, and Antonio Sanchez; percussionist Luisito Quintero; trumpeter Mike Rodriguez; trombonist Steve Davis; and saxophonists Eric Marienthal and Chris Potter. The evening also includes a reunion performance by the members of Corea's Grammy-nominated Elektric Band, featuring Marienthal, Patitucci, Weckl, and Keezer, joined by Rogers. The musicians will be joined by Corea's longtime recording engineer, Bernie Kirsh, who will mix sound for the concert.

Corea passed away in February 2021, leaving behind an incomparable legacy as a composer, performer, and bandleader whose work inspired generations of musicians. He was a frequent and much-loved guest of Jazz at Lincoln Center, performing with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and as a soloist, as well as curating shows at Dizzy's Club and The Appel Room. In 2013, Jazz at Lincoln Center recognized Corea's monumental contributions to jazz with a week-long festival dedicated to his music, placing him in the company of legendary performers including John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, and making him the only living artist in JALC's history to receive this honor.

Alongside Celebrating Chick Corea, JALC will further commemorate the maestro's career with Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends at Dizzy's Club on April 15 and 16 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. These concerts will delve into Corea's music from an Afro-Caribbean-meets-jazz perspective led by pianist and composer Elio Villafranca, whom Corea hand-picked to perform at Dizzy's during the 2013 Chick Corea Festival. Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience will feature an international and intergenerational lineup of acclaimed jazz artists selected by Villafranca to express the wide-ranging musical influences of Corea's music, with Freddie Hendrix on trumpet, Donny McCaslin on tenor sax, Edward Perez on bass, Eric Harland on drums, and Mauricio Herrera on percussion.

Frederick P. Rose Hall, the home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, is located on Broadway at 60th Street in New York, New York.

Tickets for Celebrating Chick Corea are available for purchase via jazz.org/chickcorea.

We believe in the power of music to uplift, inspire, and create a sense of community and we are committed to employing all measures to ensure your safety as well as the safety of our artists and staff when visiting or working in the House of Swing.

Jazz at Lincoln Center requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a prerequisite to entering, visiting, and working in its facilities.

Beginning March 1, 2022, Jazz at Lincoln Center will require proof of a Covid booster shot for all those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines.

We know that some people are not yet eligible to receive a booster because not enough time has passed since their most recent vaccination. For those people, two weeks must have passed since their second dose in a two-dose vaccine series, or two weeks must have passed since receiving a single-dose vaccine, in order to enter the facility. Once a person becomes eligible for a booster, the booster will then be required for access.

For those that have recently become eligible, we will allow a two-week grace period for access to the facility. After the two weeks have passed, entry will not be allowed until the booster has been received. Recipients of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines become eligible for a booster five months after their second dose, and recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine become eligible two months after their single dose. Learn more about booster eligibility per the CDC here.

A few important reminders:

Vaccines are now available for children ages 5-11, and fully vaccinated children are welcome at Jazz at Lincoln Center two weeks after they have received their final dose. Photo ID for children under 12 will not be required if they are accompanied by parents/guardians with valid photo ID.

Negative Covid tests for audience members, including children, will not be accepted as an alternative to vaccination proof.

You can learn more below (or click this link) about approved vaccines, booster requirements, and required face masks, as well as displaying proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster for entry, including Health Pass by CLEAR, Excelsior Pass, and the NYC COVID Safe App.

In recognition of the great uncertainty created by the current health situation, we have expanded our exchange and refund policy to be as flexible and accommodating as possible. Find more details here.



Ticket Information:

Ticket prices for Rose Theater are $40 and up dependent upon seating section.

Note: Hot Seats-$10 seats for each Rose Theater performance (excluding Jazz for Young People concerts and other performances as specified) and select performances in The Appel Room-are available for purchase by the general public on the Wednesday prior to each performance. Tickets are subject to availability; please call 212-258-9877 for available Hot Seats performance dates.

Hot Seats are available only in person at the Box Office, with a maximum of two tickets per person. Jazz at Lincoln Center's Hot Seats Ticket Discount Program is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

*Please note that a $3.50 Jazz at Lincoln Center Facility Fee applies to ALL ticket purchases, with the exception of $10 Hot Seats. A $7 handling fee also applies when purchasing tickets from CenterCharge or when purchasing tickets online via jazz.org.

All single tickets for The Appel Room and Rose Theater can be purchased through jazz.org 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, ground floor.

To learn more about becoming a member, visit jazz.org/membership.

On the day of the concert premiere, livestream ticket holders will have access to the broadcast through a private password protected webpage link shared via email.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org.