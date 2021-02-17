Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Celebrate Black History Month with Brittney Mack, Kyle Taylor Parker and More on DRAMA. Podcast

Check out earlier episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton) and more!

Feb. 17, 2021  

Celebrate Black History Month with Brittney Mack, Kyle Taylor Parker and More on DRAMA. Podcast

In honor of Black History Month, Britt Mack (Six the Musical) and Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe) are the latest stars to appear on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. The podcast has recently released a series of episodes with 2020 Tony nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Robyn Hurder, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Ato Blankson-Wood, and more so far.

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.

Listen to the latest episodes below!


