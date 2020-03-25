Caveat Presents ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST: Weekly Livestream Show From Andrea Jones-Rooy

In this weekly live online show, Host Dr. Andrea Jones-Rooy, a professor of political & data science and standup comedian, will be joined each week by a political science guest, to help break down the political side of this pandemic.

Andrea and her guests will help us understand political science research and how it connects to our current situation, addressing the primaries, COVID-19, and the effects of the pandemic. The show will be followed by 30-minutes of Q&A from the audience.

Host Andrea Jones-Rooy holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Michigan, a bunch of low self-esteem from years of doing standup comedy, and a series of physical injuries from decades of being a dancer and circus performer.

For the March 19th show, the special guest will be Andrea Benjamin, a political scientist at the University of Oklahoma, Department of African & African American Studies.

Watch on Caveat's Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsLxEqoTS2E

The show is free! Any donations will be given to the Caveat staff who are otherwise out of work.





