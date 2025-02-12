Cause for Celebration and Calls for Change: The Museum of Broadway's Black Storytellers Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The energy of attendees walking through the Museum of Broadway's new limited-time exhibit centered around Black storytellers was palpable during its February 3rd opening night. Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway — presented in partnership with Broadway Cares — highlights the work of playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers spanning decades. The exhibit also celebrates the work of organizations like Black Theatre Coalition, Black Theatre United, and Building the Change.

The stories of Black theater workers spanning generations come alive on the museum's walls. From early pioneers of theater like Bob Cole, John Rosamond Johnson, and James Weldon Johnson to today’s household names like Pulitzer Prize winners Lynn Nottage and Suzan-Lori Parks, the names and faces of those who have undoubtedly shaped the theater are on display — along with costumes worn by the likes of two-time Tony nominee Eartha Kitt and Tony winner (and newly minted Oscar nominee) Cynthia Erivo.

Attendees were thrilled to celebrate the exhibit - and their joy was felt throughout the evening. “It makes me want to cry,” I overheard someone say as they were taking it all in.

And while the evening had a jubilant energy, there was a serious undertone: changes must still be made.

The calls for change within the industry have rung louder in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic-induced shutdown. It was during this time that racial inequalities onstage and off were put in the spotlight and heavily scrutinized in an industry-changing movement.

That was also when the then-newly formed Black Theatre United introduced its New Deal for Broadway, calling on theater owners, unions, producing groups, and more to implement notable changes to promote and include more Black voices.

“That’s one of the reasons I became a founding member of Black Theatre United,” Wendell Pierce shared with BroadwayWorld. The Tony Award-nominated actor recalled being active in conversations at the time “with our colleagues of all genders, all races, and coming to an understanding of the benefit [of BTU].”

The New Deal has led to several significant changes among participating organizations, including the adaptation of equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility and belonging policies. Casting directors have removed “stereotypical language” from show and character breakdowns. Some theaters — like the Cort and the Brooks Atkinson — have also been renamed to honor Black trailblazers — Lena Horne and James Earl Jones — in the industry.

Still, in a post-Covid world (and political climate) where many continue to struggle, the need to amplify Black voices is louder than ever - and won't be stifled.

Those calls were heard in the various speeches throughout the night. Julie Boardman, executive producer and co-founder of The Museum of Broadway, recognized the importance of featuring this particular exhibit “at a time when arts are being challenged by some in our society.”

“We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. We look to the past to build our future,” she continued, adding the hope for a more diverse and inclusive time ahead.

Another BTU founding member, Carin Ford, emphasized how the Museum of Broadway is helping with efforts to employ Black theater workers. Ford said the exhibit is “letting people know we can do these jobs – We just need the opportunity to do these jobs.”

Similarly, BAC executive director Elz Culya Jones shared she is “especially proud” to be part of the exhibit. “We want to see more Broadway shows that are more provocative, so it moves you to act,” she said in her remarks.

“We cannot build a world we cannot imagine.”

And BTC co-founder Warren Adams reiterated the organization's clear mission "to remove the illusion of inclusion."

“That's what we always have to fight for, to understand that the more stories there are, the better. And the more specific they are, the more universal they become, because it's not exclusion,” Pierce said.

“There is room for all of us.”

Crafting Excellence: Black Storytellers of Broadway runs at The Museum of Broadway through March 16.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Museum of Broadway