Catherine Russell to Release First Live Album from Jazz at Lincoln Center in April 2026

Dot Time Records has announced the upcoming release of three-time GRAMMY-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell's first live album Catherine Russell - Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center, captured during a special weekend at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room.

Due out April 24, 2026, this vibrant album fills a long-requested gap in Russell's discography, documenting her mastery as a vocalist, bandleader, and curator of classic jazz and blues material in a "live" performance. The album will be previewed during Catherine's annual 5-night run at Birdland Jazz Club, February 10-14, with Wednesday, February 11, the official album pre-release show.

When invited to perform at the Appel Room for JALC's 2023-2024 season theme "Community and Consciousness," Russell crafted a program honoring The Hot Club of New York, a community of enthusiasts who gather weekly to listen to vintage jazz and blues on 78rpm shellac records. Drawing from this rich wellspring of musical history, she assembled a set list of lesser-known gems originally recorded by Hot Lips Page, Tiny Grimes, Jeter-Pillars Orchestra, Blanche Calloway, Cab Calloway, Helen Humes, Eddie Barefield, her father Luis Russell, and others. The material, sourced from 78s and 1930s-1940s "soundies" (short films), feels fresh and contemporary in Russell's expert interpretation.

"Performing at the Appel Room, with New York City's Central Park as a scenic backdrop, was truly an honor," Russell notes. "Once again, I was able to work with the finest musicians, plus my special guest, the incredible tap dancer, Michela Marino Lerman. Good music and great musicians bring me joy."

Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center showcases Russell's remarkable command of phrasing, tone, and enunciation as she navigates eleven selections spanning swing, blues, and early jazz styles. The horn arrangements, adapted by Mark Lopeman, evoke the spirit of Harlem Nightlife, Territory Bands, vintage New Orleans jazz, Swing Era and Rhythm & Blues traditions, performed by a seasoned ensemble of first-rate soloists. Matt Munisteri on guitar, Ben Paterson on piano, Russell Hall on bass, and Domo Branch on drums provide a swinging foundation, while the horn section of Jon-Erik Kellso (trumpet), John Allred (trombone), and Evan Arntzen (tenor sax, clarinet) demonstrates remarkable precision and cohesion throughout. Special guest Michela Marino Lerman adds tap dancing to four tracks, bringing rhythmic vitality to the proceedings.

The repertoire includes delights such as "Now You're Talkin' My Language," "Never Too Old To Swing," and "I Like Pie, I Like Cake," alongside "Old Man River," "You Ain't Livin' Right," and "Everybody Loves My Baby." Russell maintains focus on the songs' stories and emotional content, breathing new life into material that few contemporary singers keep in active circulation. In the ensemble passages and shout choruses, the horns breathe and phrase as one, demonstrating the spontaneity and tightness that only comes from accomplished musicians working at the highest level. The daughter of pioneering pianist/bandleader/composer Luis Russell and trailblazing vocalist-guitarist-bassist Carline Ray, Catherine Russell owns this repertoire by birthright. Her deep drive and pocket are utilized in the service of "fun" and keeping the audience enthralled.

Catherine Russell has appeared on over 200 albums and has been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards in the Jazz Vocal Album category for Harlem On My Mind (2016), Alone Together (2019) and My Ideal (2024), with pianist Sean Mason. Russell has performed and recorded with artists including David Bowie, Steely Dan, Paul Simon, Wynton Marsalis, and many others, while touring internationally with her band and appearing as a featured vocalist with major big bands and symphony orchestras.

Live at Jazz At Lincoln Center captures Catherine Russell doing what she does best: celebrating iconic jazz artists and their traditions with spontaneity, panache, and depth of feeling. This long-awaited live recording documents a singular artist at the height of her powers.

Tracklisting:

Now You're Talkin' My Language Never Too Old To Swing I Just Refuse To Sing The Blues I Like Pie, I Like Cake You Ain't Livin' Right Long About Midnight Keep Your Mind On Me Old Man River If It Ain't One Thing It's Another You Can't Pull The Wool Over My Eyes Everybody Loves My Baby

Personnel: Catherine Russell - vocals Matt Munisteri - guitar Ben Paterson - piano Russell Hall - bass Domo Branch - drums Jon-Erik Kellso - trumpet John Allred - trombone Evan Arntzen - tenor sax, clarinet Michela Marino Lerman - tap dance (tracks 2, 4, 9, 11)

Horn Arrangements and Adaptations: Mark Lopeman