Catherine Brunell Joins The Broadway Cast Of MEAN GIRLS Beginning Tonight

Catherine Brunell (Something Rotten!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) will join the cast of Mean Girls as "Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George" beginning tonight, Wednesday, December 11. Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard played her final performance in the roles on Sunday, December 8.

Catherine Brunell has appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten! (Portia), Les Misérables (Eponine), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Cora, original Broadway cast), Mary Poppins, ELF, A Tale of Two Cities and Big River (revival with Deaf West). Her National tour credits include Les Misérables, Big River. Regionally, she's appeared in productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe Theatre, Paper Mill, MUNY, Barter, Goodspeed. She's been seen on TV in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "The Sound of Music Live!"

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls Broadway musical is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Mean Girls is also now playing a US National Tour.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Olivia Kaufmann, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





