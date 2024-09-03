Catherine Brunell Joins MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MRS. DOUBTFIRE has announced new casting for the final engagements of the 2023-2024 North American Tour. Joining the company as Miranda Hillard beginning tonight, September 3, in Reno, NV is renowned Broadway actress, Catherine Brunell. She was recently seen on Broadway in Mean Girls and Something Rotten!

New to principal roles for the remainder of the tour are Charlotte Sydney Harrington and Sunny Lauren Hoder as Natalie Hillard, Jake Beser and Sam Bird as Christopher Hillard, Marquez Linder as Andre Mayhem, and Alex Ringler as Stuart Dunmire.

They join two-time Tony Award nominee, Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, and Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner who have been with the company since the tour's launch in Buffalo.

Rounding out the company are David Hibbard, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Josiah Hicks, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Ian Liberto, Jacob Major, Naderah Munajj, JP Qualters, Luke Rands, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

The remaining cities for 2023-2024 North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE can be found at www.DoubtfireBroadway.com. The beloved musical comedy will play its final performance on November 24, 2024, in Appleton, WI.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).