Casts Set for Final Two Weeks of American Ballet Theatre 2025 Summer Season

Casts have been revealed for the final two weeks of American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House.



The fifth week of the Summer season will feature the return of Sylvia to the ABT stage. The first performance on the evening of Tuesday, July 8 will be led by Catherine Hurlin (Sylvia), Calvin Royal III (Aminta), Cory Stearns (Orion), and Carlos Gonzalez (Eros). Guest Artist Reece Clarke will make his ABT debut in the role of Aminta at the matinee on Wednesday, July 9, which will also feature debuts by Christine Shevchenko (Sylvia) and Takumi Miyake (Eros). Joo Won Ahn (Aminta), Patrick Frenette (Orion), and Elwince Magbitang (Eros) will debut in those roles in the evening performance on Wednesday, July 9. The evening performance on Thursday, July 10, will include debuts by Chloe Misseldine (Sylvia), Aran Bell (Aminta), and Jose Sebastian (Orion). Skylar Brandt and Jake Roxander will dance the roles of Sylvia and Aminta, respectively, for the first time at the evening performance on Friday, July 11. With choreography by Frederick Ashton and music by Léo Delibes, Sylvia features scenery and costumes by Christopher and Robin Ironside, with additional designs by Peter Farmer, and lighting by Mark Jonathan. This production received its revival premiere by The Royal Ballet on November 4, 2004, at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. American Ballet Theatre presented the United States Revival Premiere on June 3, 2005. The full-length Sylvia was last performed by ABT in 2016.



The 2025 Summer season will conclude with eight performances of Swan Lake. Isaac Hernández will dance the role of Prince Siegfried for the first time with ABT at the evening performance on Monday, July 14. Gillian Murphy will give her final performance with the Company in the role of Odette/Odile on the evening of Friday, July 18, opposite James Whiteside as Prince Siegfried. Celebrating 25 years since its World Premiere, this production of Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin Mckenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, scenery and costumes by Zack Brown, and lighting by Duane Schuler.

