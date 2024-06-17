Casts Revealed for Final Three Weeks of ABT 2024 Summer Season

Performances include Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and more.
The casts have been unveiled for the final three weeks of American Ballet Theatre’s 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House was announced today by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.
Week three of ABT’s Summer season will open on Monday evening, July 1 with the first performance of Swan Lake, led by Isabella Boylston as Odette/Odile, Daniel Camargo as Prince Siegfried, and Jose Sebastian as von Rothbart. Both Chloe Misseldine (Odette/Odile) and Joseph Markey (von Rothbart) will make their New York debuts at the matinee performance on Wednesday, July 3.
Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin Mckenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown and lighting by Duane Schuler. This production of Swan Lake premiered on March 24, 2000, at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. with Julie Kent (Odette/Odile) and Angel Corella (Prince Siegfried) in the leading roles. The ballet will be given eight performances this season.
Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet will open on Tuesday evening, July 9 with Devon Teuscher and Aran Bell in the title roles and Carlos Gonzalez as Mercutio. Set to the score by Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet features scenery and costumes by Nicholas Georgiadis and lighting by Thomas Skelton. Romeo and Juliet received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet in London on February 9, 1965, and was given its ABT Premiere at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on January 3, 1985, with Leslie Browne and Robert La Fosse in the leading roles. Romeo and Juliet will be given seven performances through July 13 at the Metropolitan Opera House.
The final week of the 2024 Summer season will feature seven performances of Like Water for Chocolate beginning Tuesday evening, July 16 with Cassandra Trenary as Tita, Herman Cornejo as Pedro, Christine Shevchenko as Mama Elena, Chloe Misseldine as Rosaura, Catherine Hurlin as Gertrudis, and Thomas Forster as Dr. John Brown. Gillian Murphy will make her debut as Mama Elena at the matinee performance on Wednesday, July 17, while Fangqi Li will make her debut as Rosaura at the Wednesday, July 17 evening performance.
Based on the bestselling novel by Laura Esquivel, Like Water for Chocolate tells the story of Tita, a young Mexican woman who is overwhelmed by a sense of duty and family tradition. Tita’s only form of expression is through cooking, but her life takes an unexpected turn when she falls in forbidden love with her neighbor Pedro. From the award-winning team of choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and composer Joby Talbot, this co-production with The Royal Ballet features scenery and costumes by Bob Crowley, lighting by Natasha Katz, and video design by Luke Halls.
The ballet received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet on June 2, 2022, at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London, led by Francesca Hayward as Tita and Marcelino Sambé as Pedro. It received its North American Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on March 29, 2023, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, led by Cassandra Trenary as Tita and Herman Cornejo as Pedro.
Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House begin at $30 and are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway and 64th street in New York City. For more information, visit ABT’s website at www.abt.org.
Complete casting follows.
*All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.
