Cast of Kennedy Center's FINN Reacts To Tour Cancellation

Creators of the new children's musical Finn, Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond, announced yesterday that the upcoming Kennedy Center-produced tour has been canceled.

Now the show's cast is reacting to the news on social media. Cast member Kalen Robinson reacted to the news on her Instagram saying, “Everyone go around the room and share fun facts. I’ll start. The president of the United States took away my job, and my joy. So… share your fun fact of this oppressive regime.”

Actor Caelyn D. Williams wrote of the news, “Today the answer to my prayer of continuing to spread the message of this show on a national tour was answered with either a ‘not yet’ or ‘something else.’ While that answer brought tears to my eyes and disappointment in my heart, I will not stay in this sad place. I will keep the joy of this show, the cast and crew, the production team and the smiles of the families that laughed, danced and shared love with us while on stage. That is one thing they can’t take away.”

A Kennedy Center spokesperson told Deadline, that the cancelation was “a purely financial decision.”

The musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in December and has since been nominated for a Helen Hayes Award. It chronicles the coming-of-age journey of a young shark following his dreams.

The announcement follows news of Trump's overhaul the national cultural institution.