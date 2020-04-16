Casey Cott Talks Transforming Into Hedwig for Musical Episode of RIVERDALE

In the latest musical episode of Riverdale on The CW, the cast took on 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch', with Casey Cott's character Kevin Keller taking center stage in full Hedwig drag.

Cott told Variety, "It was very humbling to do drag for the first time, and drag is a Pop culture sensation right now with so many incredible performers."

For his Hedwig transformation, Cott said he spent four hours in the make-up chair for camera tests for his transformation. He also wore a custom-made pair of platform boots. The hair and makeup department of the show managed to secure the original wig John Cameron Mitchell wore in the 2001 film adaptation of the hit Broadway show for Cott. "I was kind of nerding out at that. That was pretty sweet," Cott said. "I was like, 'There's a lot of sweat going into this wig right now.'"

Cott spoke about the episode saying, "Before watching this episode tonight, I was super excited for it to be during this time because it's something refreshing and something that totally translates to what's happening. And then, on top of that, at the end, it's everyone outside together. The whole town comes together. I think everyone's excited for whenever that will be, hopefully sooner rather than later - for everyone to be together somewhere, singing a song or doing something."

When asked about what he'd like to see from his character, Kevin, when the show returns to filming, Cott said, "I'd really like to see just a lot more colors of Kevin. While those attributes he has are super awesome, I'd love to see all the other sides of that. Once you get out of high school, the world becomes a whole new place for some people. For me, it did."

The episode, titled Wicked Little Town, is Riverdale's third episode centered around a musical.

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.

Read the original article on Variety.





