Carrie St. Louis, Laura Michelle Kelly, 54 SINGS BILLY JOEL and More Set for This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

This November, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

BRING BACK BIRDIE: IN CONCERT, NOVEMBER 1 AT 7PM:

When heartthrob rock-n-roller Conrad Birdie came back from Vietnam, he disappeared for more than 20 years. But now he's back... For one night only! With a score by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Lee Adams, and a book by Michael Stewart, Bring Back Birdie opened on Broadway in 1981, twenty years after its smash-hit prequel, Bye, Bye, Birdie! The short-lived sequel ran only 4 performances, but reunited the show's creators and leading lady Chita Rivera.

The concert will feature appearances by original cast members, with a starry cast of special guests and newcomers.

Bring Back Birdie is presented as part of the Second Act Series, produced by Steven Carl McCasland and James Horan. Each evening revisits a short-lived musical, highlighting its neglected score and inviting audiences to rediscover a forgotten gem. Previous evenings include: Onward Victoria, Charlie and Algernon, and Eating Raoul.

Starring:

Michael Walters (The Honeymooners) as Albert Peterson, Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats, George M!) as Mae Peterson, Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda, A Christmas Story) as Jenny Peterson, Lucas Schultz (Mary Poppins, Pippin) as Albert Peterson Jr., Tom Schario (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Conrad Birdie, Lenora Nemetz (Bye Bye Birdie, Gypsy, Chicago) as Rose, Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along, Les Miserables, The Book of Mormon) as Mtobe, Kristen Gehling (The Fix, Little Wars, What Was Lost) as Rose Number Two, Cleve Asbury (Bring Back Birdie Original Broadway Cast, How To Succeed..., Annie Get Your Gun, Me and My Girl) as Mr. Marshall

Also Featuring: Shelby Anderson, Julia DeSimone (Henry, Sweet Henry), Thomas Dieter, Mildred Gil, Phoenix Goodman, Kelly Reader, and Tim Valentine.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TAMAR OF THE RIVER REUNION CONCERT, NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for the four-year anniversary reunion concert of Marisa Michelson's and Joshua H. Cohen's Tamar Of The River! Called one of the "most extraordinary scores in years" (Jesse Green, NY Magazine), "a renegade piece of musical theatre drawing on traditions vast and cosmic" (Dave Malloy) and likened to Hamilton in adventurousness (Vox Magazine), Tamar of the River cracks open the form of the genre with its wildly inventive musical storytelling, otherworldly sounds and textures, and stunning vocal virtuosity. Led by Margo Seibert as Tamar and featuring the original cast of cutting-edge creator performers, this one-night only concert experience is not to be missed.

Featuring: Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit), Ako (Throne of Blood), Margot Bassett Silver (Meredith Monk's Songs of Ascension), Erik Lochtefeld (Small Mouth Sounds), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), and Vince B. Vincent (Sisyphus).

With: Jen Anaya, Troy Anthony, Adam Bashian (In Transit), Tamrin Goldberg (Raisin at APAC, Choreographer), and Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief).

Creative Team: Daniel Goldstein (Director), Kurt Crowley (Music Director), Marisa Michelson (Music and Book), Joshua H. Cohen (Book and Lyrics), and Taylor Ybarra (Associate Producer.)

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

A BENEFIT FOR THE JESSICA REKOS FOUNDATION, FEAT. Bill Hutton, Cady Huffman, Sean McDermott, & MORE, NOVEMBER 2 AT 7:00PM:

Jessica Rekos loved horses and she loved whales. When her life was taken at Sandy Hook School, her parents established a foundation to allow people to remember their little girl through the animals she was so passionate about. In this one-night-only charity event, a cast of Broadway vets and young stars will come together to celebrate Jessica by performing songs that have personally touched and inspired them. Part of the proceeds will go to The Jessica Rekos Foundation. To learn more about Jessica and her foundation, please visit http://www.jessicarekos.org/

Featuring: Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Christiana Cole, Alex Goley, Lori Hammel (Mamma Mia), Cady Huffman (The Producers - Tony Award), Bill Hutton (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Sean McDermott (Miss Saigon), Cali Elizabeth Moore, Aaron Phillips, Eliseo Roman (On Your Feet!), and Annie Watkins.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CONNER WAYNE MILAM, NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM:

Conner Wayne Milam returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after appearing in Dare to Dream: Benefiting the Broadway Dreams Foundation and the Red Mountain Theatre Company Alumni Concert. This time she is back with her solo show! Conner has spent the last two years developing new works in NYC including: 'Til Death Do Us Part, The Preacher's Wife, The New World, 13 Alabama Ghosts, Jeffrey, and more! She is thrilled to be back at Feinstein's/54 Below. This night will feature a variety of music, from Broadway tunes to pop songs!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Linda Eder, NOVEMBER 3 - 4 AT 7:00PM:

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for her two final performances of the year. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but this November, get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$110-$120 cover charge. $145 VIP seating. $175-180 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, NOVEMBER 3, JANUARY 2, AND MARCH 17AT 9:30PM:

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold-out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring: Robert Cuccioli (Tony Nominee, Jekyll & Hyde), Ben Davis (Tony honoree for Baz Luhrman's La Boheme, Violet), Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods), Michael McAssey, Cooper Grodin (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Brian Charles Rooney, and Martin Vidnovic

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

A DAY IN THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY, NOVEMBER 3 AT 11:30PM:

Throw on your business casual attire and punch in your time cards as you join us for A Day in the Office, a musical parody of The Office, everyone's favorite sitcom about the paper industry. Watch as Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and the rest of the Scranton Branch blunder through another day of workplace antics, but this time with music! With catchy original songs like, "Welcome to the Office," "Best in Town," and "Bored," you'll be humming along in no time. The number of laughs packed into this musical parody will have you wondering how we managed to fit it all in... That's what she said.

Featuring: Ryan Beard (Musical Comedian on America's Got Talent) as Michael, Christian Geil (35 MM at Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School) as Toby, Wesley Geil (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Shawnee Mission Theater in the Park) as Jim, Maggie Marx (Annie Get your Gun at Musical Heritage Theater) as Susan, Mackenna Milbourn (Trinity Shakespeare Festival) as Pam, Anthony Nicholas (Into the Woods at Culture House) as Stanley, Evan Phillips (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at The Coterie Theater) as Dwight, Olivia Schneider (Les Misérables at CYT Kansas City) as Phyllis, and Sierra Walker (The Drowsy Chaperone at Faust Theatre) as Angela.

Book and score by Ryan Beard.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Carrie St. Louis, NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM:

Following fan-favorite Broadway runs as Glinda in Wicked and Sherrie in Rock of Ages, Carrie St. Louis makes her fourth return engagement to Feinstein's/54 Below. Her intimate solo show has delighted packed audiences in New York and Los Angeles, and for this engagement she brings some unexpected new songs, new guests and hilarious backstage stories.

Carrie will be joined by special guests Carrie Manolakos, Louis Pannullo, and Todd Reynolds. With musical direction by the talented Benjamin Rauhala and a fantastic band, this is a show you won't want to miss!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: ASHLEY PÉREZ FLANAGAN & MOONDRUNK, NOVEMBER 4 AT 11:30PM:

Ashley Pérez Flanagan and her band Moondrunk make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut featuring original music from their debut album Lunacy, classic covers, and their signature freestyle rap finale. Moondrunk's fusion of folk, pop, and hip hop has earned them audiences at Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, and notable venues from New York to California. Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Prometheus Bound) will be joined by bandmates Andrew Bancroft (Freestyle Love Supreme), Yair Evnine (Waitress, Lady Rizo), and some wildly talented special guests. Come get Moondrunk with us!

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAYGIRLNYC BIRTHDAY CONCERT, FEAT. Nikki James & MORE!, NOVEMBER 6 AT 7:00PM:

Laura Heywood, aka @BroadwayGirlNYC, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the 25th anniversary of her first visit to Broadway! Famous friends from the Broadway stage will perform songs from shows that have changed Laura's life over the past 2.5 decades, as she shares stories of going from preteen audience member to "the most visible & vocal fan in the business" (Forbes). Featuring Kathryn Gallagher (Deaf West's Spring Awakening), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon - Tony Award), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me, Hair), and more, the night will be a celebration of the music and community of Broadway, and the passion-turned-career of Broadway's full-time professional fan.

Featuring: Anthony Alfaro (The View UpStairs), Nick Blaemire (Godspell, SpongeBob), Raja Burrows (The Path), Kathryn Gallagher (Deaf West's Spring Awakening), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon - Tony Award), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me, Hair), Jessica Phillips (Leap of Faith, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Kyle Scatliffe (The Color Purple, Les Miserables, Scottsboro Boys - Olivier Award nomination), Stephanie Styles (Newsies, Kingdom Come), Jesse Swimm (School of Rock), and Tad Wilson (Bonnie and Clyde, Priscilla Queen of the Desert). Cast subject to change.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TRAPPER AND BADIENE BRING BACK ERIK'S WISH, OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM:

It's been 5 years since Trapper Felides and Badiene Magaziner shared a stage on Oxygen's reality show The Next Big Thing: NY. With clients scattering Broadway, TV, film, and the recording industry, Trappy has been hailed by the New York Post as "the go to voice coach for pint-sized triple threats," and Badiene ripped up the international opera world until landing back in NYC on the faculty of her alma mater, Juilliard. The two met 13 years ago at a fundraiser event Trapper was producing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They shared an immediate bond over the cause, as Badiene had lost her son Erik to leukemia in 1993. When Erik was asked by the Make-A-Wish-Foundation for his wish, he said, "My wish is that all the rock stars come together and sing a song to make the world aware of the need for donors and to find a cure. No kid should die waiting for a donor."

Years later it's time to bring back Erik Emanuel Boelkow's memory with a concert in his honor. It's been over 20 years since the last Erik's Wish Concert, and we invite you all to come share in an evening with the finest of Trapper's and Badiene's fabulous roster of clients with Badiene taking the stage for the first time since Erik's passing.

Part of the proceeds to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

$45-$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

WOMEN ROCK (THE VOTE)! CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF WOMEN VOTING IN NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 6 AT 9:30PM:

Join Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women's Suffrage (BCAWS), and an all-star cast to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in New York State!

The evening's festivities will feature performances that honor and empower women through story and song. We will celebrate the women's suffrage centennial, while recognizing that the struggle for gender equality continues. Part of the proceeds for the evening will go to RACKET (www.weracket.com).

Featuring: Kelli Barrett (Wicked), Allison Blackwell (Lion King, Porgy and Bess), Chloé Bryan (School Of Rock), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Kinky Boots), Laura Dadap (VOCA PEOPLE, Darling Grenadine), Lulu Fall (The Great Comet), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Jennifer Sanchez (Sunday In the Park, On Your Feet), Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky), Aneesh Sheth (Outsourced), Sarah Litzsinger (Beauty and the Beast, Tastiskank), and Alice Ripley (Next to Normal)

Cast subject to change

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Laura Michelle Kelly: BOTH SIDES NOW, NOVEMBER 7 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Currently starring as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, Olivier Award-winning actress Laura Michelle Kelly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Both Sides Now, for an evening celebrating female icons and the music that brings them to life. Join her on a journey through songs and stories of childhood, love, bravery, and reminiscence. With Kelly's unique warm and inviting cabaret style on hand, this is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss.

Perhaps best known for starring as Mary Poppins in the world premiere West End production of the musical of the same name, Kelly has also been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and Mary Poppins.

This fabulous night will be helmed by the all-female creative team- Sammi Cannold (director) and Madeline Smith (music director)- that brought New York, Ragtime on Ellis Island last fall, and will also feature Wicked's Jessica Vosk and Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland).

$40-$60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $85-$95 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Vivian Reed SINGS Lena Horne, NOVEMBER 8 - MARCH 7 AT 7PM:

Vivian Reed returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show celebrating Lena Horne's 100th birthday. Her show will include some of Miss Horne's well known standards reinterpreted by Vivian's unique arrangements and vocal stylings with narrative throughout. She will be accompanied by a stellar four piece band including piano, bass, drums and guitar. As we have come to expect from Vivian, this show will be high energy with all of her vocal dynamics, touching on many emotions. Vivian Reed Sings Lena Horne debuted in Pittsburgh, PA this past April with Marty Ashby and the Manchester Craftmen's Guild Orchestra, garnering several standing ovations. Miss Horne had a personal impact on Vivian's life years ago when Vivian's career was being managed by Bobby Schiffman and Honi Coles. Come hear how Lena Horne' s generosity touched Vivian Reed when she started out as a young budding artist.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Suzzanne Douglas, NOVEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM:

The award-winning actress Suzzanne Douglas makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in From Broadway to Bop; Singing and Swinging. Best known for her work in film and television, (The Parent 'Hood, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Jason's Lyric and Tap), Suzzanne's jazz inspired arrangements on standards like "My Favorite Things" and "I Loves You Porgy" will show you a different side to these well-known songs. Come hear Suzzanne and her special guests perform the iconic Broadway tunes that have become jazz standards.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE BEATLES, NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Fab Four. The most famous musical singing group the world has ever known. They didn't just define a generation, they were an epoch all by themselves. Their music might have been born in the 1960s but it continues to be an essential part of our culture today. At Feinstein's/54 Below, we will celebrate their greatest hits, with today's greatest Broadway and nightclub stars singing their iconic songs. From "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to "All My Loving," and from "Yesterday" to "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - and from "Can't Buy Me Love," to "Norwegian Wood," Eleanor Rigby," Nowhere Man," "We Can Work It Out," and so many more incredible top ten hits. This isn't just nostalgia, it's music written with elegance and beauty, and lyrics written with keen understanding, wit, and style. They were The Beatles. Hear their music live, in concert, once again. For one night only, 54 Sings The Beatles!

54 Sings The Beatles is created by New York impresario, Scott Siegel, who also created Broadway Jukebox, Broadway by the Year, Broadway Unplugged, etc. - a total of more than 300 major concert events that have been performed all over the world.

Featuring: Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Morgan Weed (American Psycho), Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening), and The Broadway By The Year Chorus.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DEONTÉ L. WARREN: LET'S MAKE IT TO LOVE, NOVEMBER 10 AT 11:30PM:

Actor Deonté L. Warren, currently in Aladdin on Broadway, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Let's Make It To Love. Sharing his experiences with romance, friendships, family, God, and more, Deonté explores all he has learned (and some of what he has yet to learn) about love. Gospel, neo-soul, and some good old-fashioned musical theatre hits fill this show with tunes that will leave you boppin' and swayin' in your seat. Promising to leave audiences delighted, inspired, and filled with joy, Let's Make It To Love is not to be missed.

Featuring: Kerissa Arrington (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Lydia Warr (Ghost, Dreamgirls), Lauren Turner (Grease), Major Attaway (Aladdin), and Juwan Crawley (Aladdin)

With a band led by Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away) featuring David Cutler (Bass), Zachary Eldridge (Drums), Owen Broder (Reeds) and Vin Landolfi (Guitar).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $25 food minimum.

Anna Bergman, NOVEMBER 11 AT 7:00PM:

Internationally acclaimed singer and actress Anna Bergman celebrates love songs from her favorite places around the world in her new show You're All The World To Me. As the daughter of an American diplomat, Anna serenades you in multiple languages and styles that range from standards and Broadway tunes, French chanson, German cabaret, and Neapolitan songs to Viennese operetta and Italian opera.

American songwriters include Bernstein, Porter, Sondheim, Kern, Rodgers & Hart, Lerner, Lane & Loewe along with such European songwriters as Coward, Legrand, Lehar, and Puccini.

Anna "thrills you with the sheer aural sensation of her voice" (The Wall Street Journal).

Musical Direction by Phil Hall, Bob Renino on Bass, Arranged by Alex Rybeck, and Directed by Jeff Harnar

$35-$55 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Irving Berlin'S THIS IS THE ARMY 75TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT, NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM:

On July 4, 1942, Irving Berlin's all-soldier musical This is the Army opened on Broadway before touring the US, making an Oscar-winning Hollywood film, playing the London Palladium, and visiting the front lines of World War II.

This Veterans Day, join Feinstein's/54 Below, and an all-star Broadway cast, as we remember how this troupe of Broadway soldiers became the first racially integrated US Army unit, had openly gay soldiers who risked military prison, and avoided brushes with death as they brought their vaudeville show to the war's most dangerous combat zones. This is the first time This Is the Army has been performed since its last performance at the end of World War II.

Featuring songs like "This is the Army, Mr. Jones," "Ladies of the Chorus," "Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning," and "God Bless America."

Featuring: Ally Bonino (NYIT production of Merrily We Roll Along), Elijah Caldwell (Generations), Andy Christopher (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Tommy McDowell (Cabaret, American Idiot), James Penca (The Artist and The Scientist ), Daniel Quadrino(Wicked, Newsies)

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin. Original Book by James McColl & Irving Berlin. Concert Book by Jason Ferguson. Based on "The Songwriter Goes to War" by Alan Anderson. Presented by special arrangement with Rodgers and Hammerstein

Directed and Produced by Jason Ferguson. Musical Direction by Daniel M. Lincoln

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Pearl Rhein: BOOKS & INSTRUMENTS, NOVEMBER 11 AT 11:30PM:

Actor, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Pearl Rhein makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an evening of original songs. Pearl writes songs for musical theatre and solo performance on various instruments, and has long been a member of The Bushwick Book Club, a songwriters' group that presents new songs based on books. Come enjoy an evening of new music featuring exciting guests, including several original cast members of The Great Comet!

Featuring: Brittain Ashford, Scott Stangland, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and Courtney Bassett.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO CAST ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT, NOVEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a stirring concert celebrating the release of the original cast album of The Ballad of Little Jo by The Musical Company! Fresh from a critically acclaimed production at Two River Theater, this Jeff Award-winning musical by multi-Platinum, Grammy winner Mike Reid ("I Can't Make You Love Me"), Sarah Schlesinger, and John Dias has a gorgeous, Kleban and Richard Rodgers Award-winning score of soaring ballads and rousing ensemble numbers. Featuring a cast of Broadway and Feinstein's/54 Below favorites, this concert is produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Music Directed by John O'Neill (Cabaret, A Chorus Line). Your ticket purchase includes a free CD!

Featuring: Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill, Mamma Mia), Jane Bruce (The Theory of Relativity, Elf), and Daniel K. Isaac (According To My Mother, Billions), Brian Flores, Leenya Rideout, Perry Sherman, Kristin Stokes, and Barbara Tirrell.

Musicians: John O'Neill, Philip Coiro, Justin Rothberg, Joseph Wallace

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole, NOVEMBER 13- DECEMBER 13 AT 7:00 PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's /54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... while starring on Broadway in the premiere of the new musical War Paint which is closing on December 30!

Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon". Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song". The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new songs and surprises

$85-105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$160 premium seating.$25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Keve Wilson & RACHEL HANDMAN: BROADWAY MUSICIANS FROM AROUND THE WORLD, NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

Join oboist Keve Wilson (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and violinist Rachel Handman (Something Rotten, Dr. Zhivago) as they play an insane amount of music from all around the world at Feinstein's/54 Below! Friends since the age of 10, Keve and Rachel will be joined by special guests from the pits and the stages of Broadway while they celebrate their 35 years of friendship. The night serves as a benefit for the unique program Believe NYC -From the Band Room to Broadway. Each season hundreds of visiting bands and orchestras meet Broadway musicians and hear tales of how they achieved the dream of being a Broadway musician. Tonight raises money to benefit a deserving high school senior to pursue his/her dream of continuing a music education.



Joined by pianist Paul Staroba (War Paint), guitarist Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen), bassist Matt Fieldes (Matilda), percussionist Wilson Torres (In the Heights), and vocalist Jacque Carnahan (Artistic Director of Believe NYC), as well as by 13-year-old crooner Sebastian Pritsker. Hosted by Jacque Carnahan, the evening promises to deliver an array of music that ranges from Venezuelan folk to Broadway to 70's disco.

Believe NYC is an educational arts organization that produces performances and workshops for performing arts students throughout the United States. The Believe NYC mission is to provide aspiring young artists with a personalized theatre and music experience allowing them to visualize their future possibilities in theatre, music and dance. For more information: http://www.believe-nyc.com

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Billy Joel: HIS GREATEST HITS!, NOVEMBER 14 AT 7:00PM:

If you want to witness thrilling performances of the most enduring pop hits of the last 45 years, then you want to come to Feinstein's/54 Below to hear the songs made famous by Billy Joel! New York's brilliant Broadway and nightclub stars will take the stage to sing Billy Joel's greatest hits, such as "Uptown Girl," She's Got a Way," "Innocent Man," "New York State of Mind," and (of course), "Piano Man." Songs will soar, stories will be told, and the life and music of this extraordinarily gifted man will be revealed. Consider that he has had 33 top 40 hits, won 6 Grammy Awards (nominated for 23!), and has sold more than 150 million records, worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time! Celebrate Billy Joel with us!

54 Sings Billy Joel: His Greatest Hits will be produced, written, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world, including producing/writing/directing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating/writing/directing and hosting Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. For Feinstein's/54 Below, Scott Siegel has created shows as diverse as Broadway Jukebox, 54 Sings Frank Sinatra, 54 Sings Elvis Presley, and many others.

Featuring: Bob Stillman (2x Tony Nominee), Laurel Harris (In Transit, Beautiful) Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times), Cooper Grodin (Ragtime on Ellis Island), and more stars to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Benjamin Eakeley: BROADWAY SWINGER, VOL. 2 - ALL OF ME , NOVEMBER 15 AT 7:00PM:

Benjamin Eakeley and his jazz band are back! Join the boys as they swing through the 1930s-a decade of big band music that lifted spirits out of the Great Depression and became the foundation of the great American songbook. Featuring songs by Harold Arlen, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Sammy Fein and more, Broadway Swinger, Vol. 2 takes a page from Benny Goodman's orchestra and will have you "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)"!

Benjamin Eakaley has appeared on Broadway in the revivals of She Loves Me, Cabaret, On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever, and Sweeney Todd. He made his cabaret debut in 2016 with sold-out performances of Broadway Swinger at Feinstein's/54 Below. For his work on Broadway Swinger, Cabaret Scenes likened him to a "seasoned cabaret star" (Ron Foreman) and BroadwayWorld praised his "bewitching stage presence" with "decidedly sensual power and lush jazz vocals" (David Clarke).

Get your tickets to Broadway Swinger, Vol. 2 before it sells out!

$40-$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Janine DiVita, NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM:

Janine DiVita is LIT! Recently back from the IF/THEN tour and newly married, this dynamic diva and self proclaimed #modernbroad is ready to serve you a cocktail of Broadway and Pop tunes. Settling into a new life chapter, Janine will inspire and ignite her audience while revisiting the shows that gave her purpose and shaped her into the powerhouse she is today. Set to new, modern arrangements by musical genius, Dylan Glatthorn and under the direction of Mitchell Walker, LIT is the tonic you need to ascend to Musical Theatre Heaven! #modernbroad #lit

Janine DiVita made her Broadway debut as everyone's favorite "bad girl," Rizzo, in Grease before appearing in Anything Goes and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She toured the country as Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein ("Nails, Darling!") and as Anne in IF/THEN. Her television and film appearances include "Elementary," "The Americans," and "Hear My Song" opposite Dustin Hoffman and Josh Lucas. For more information, visit: www.janinedivita.com.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TWO BY TWO IN CONCERT, BY Martin Charnin, Richard Rodgers, AND Peter Stone, NOVEMBER 16 AT 7:00PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a nostalgic evening featuring the songs of Two by Two! First opening in 1970 at the Imperial Theatre and based on the play The Flowering Peach by Clifford Odets, Two by Two tells the story of Noah's preparations for the Great Flood and its aftermath. In an unforgettable celebration of Peter Stone, Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin's unsung musical, experience "I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You," "Two by Two," and "The Golden Ram" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is directed by Tony and Emmy Award Winner Martin Charnin, with Musical Direction by Keith Levenson.



Featuring: Tiffan Borelli, Frank Calamaro, Christine Pedi (Newsical, Spamilton), Mackenzie Perpich, Michiko Sasaki, Jared Starkey, Richard E. Waits, Chip Zien (Into the Woods, It Shoulda Been You)

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

MICHAEL HULL, NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM:

Here we go again! After two sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below last year, Michael Hull returns to debut a brand new show! The cheeky tenor is back with all new songs, very special guests, and more surprises up his sleeve than ever. Michael hilariously recounts his antics as he sings new musical theater, pop, and standards. But if you know him, beware: nothing is off limits.

Featuring: Michael Hull (Avenue Q, RENT, That Golden Girls Show), Natalie Weiss (American Idol, Breaking Down The Riffs, Wicked, Les Misérables), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q, RENT), Tripp Fountain (HAIR, Evita, Cats), Jennifer Lauren Brown (Avenue Q), Mark Sanderlin (Singer-Songwriter), Vishaal Reddy (The Punisher, Off The Runway) and Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

$35 - $45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM, NOVEMBER 17-18 AT 7:00PM:

Beloved Broadway actress Melissa Errico (White Christmas, Amour, M. Fair Lady) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Join us for her Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim concert with special guest Ryan Silverman in a return engagement after a sold out show earlier this year.

Melissa will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in. With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music, and more, the concert is one no Sondheim fan should miss.

Errico's history with Sondheim began when he selected her to star as Dot in Sunday In The Park With George at The Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration. She went on to perform many tribute concerts for Sondheim at such venues as Avery Fisher Music Hall, Symphony Space, and The Natural History Museum. Errico was honored to costar as Clara opposite Judy Kuhn in Passion at Classic Stage Company, and critics called Errico's Drama Desk-nominated performance "sublime; I've never seen or heard a better Clara," (Wall Street Journal). In the 2016 Encores! season, Melissa tackled one of Sondheim's most controversial and conflicted heroines when she shone as Leona in Do I Hear A Waltz?. For this, it was said that "Errico delivers an emotionally complex and haunting performance" (The Hollywood Reporter) and her intrepretation was called "exquisite" (New York Times).

Directed by Robbie Rozelle and musically directed by Ted Firth

$45-$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, NOVEMBER 17, 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! The latest volumes of Broadway's Greatest Hits will be thrilling nights that you won't forget...

Featuring: Christina Bianco (2x Drama Desk Nominee: Forbidden Broadway, Application Pending, Newsical) and Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera) with more stars to be announced soon!

More Stars Soon to be Announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CRYSTAL CIMAGLIA, NOVEMBER 17 AT 11:30PM:

Crystal Cimaglia is New York native singer/actor. She has had the great fortune to have a career performing for the likes of The Walt Disney Company and Celebrity Cruises, allowing her to travel the world doing what she loves. After a few trips around the world and back, this internationally performed artist is thrilled to be back in her home of New York making her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Come join Crystal as she takes you on a journey through song with a touch of Old Hollywood Glamour. With her vintage style, velvety vocals, and music selections including Big Band, Pop, and Musical Theatre, there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Anais Reno, NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM:

Soulful young singer, 13-year-old Anais Reno, makes her solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. Winner of the 2016 Forte International Music Competition, Anais is recognized as one of the most unique young singers of today. She is a RK Scholarship Recipient at 92Y and studies with Sarah Tolar. Anais has developed a passionate following throughout the city through her performances with the NY Philharmonic, the Vince Giordano Band, Birdland, and the 92Y. Selections will include "A Sunday Kind of Love," "Mack the Knife," "Corcovado," an original composition, and more!

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

OEDIPUS FOR KIDS: IN CONCERT, NOVEMBER 18 AT 11:30PM:

Join your pal Oedipus - a little boy a lot like you - as he takes an exciting journey across ancient Greece to become king! You'll learn all about blind people, family love, and communicable diseases! Sing along to favorite songs like "A Little Complex" and "My Lover Is My Husband Is My Son."

[Warning: May contain manslaughter, eye-gouging, and parental incest. Under no circumstances should you actually bring your children.]

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPETS, NOVEMBER 20 AT 7:00PM AND 9:30PM:

It's time to play the music! For over 60 years, the Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway and comedy's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Hosted by Richard Kind (Inside Out) and Griffin Newman (Amazon's The Tick). Featuring Avenue Q/"Sesame Street" stars Rick Lyon, Jennifer Barnhart, and Stephanie D'Abruzzo, and an all-star Broadway cast to be announced shortly!

Music Direction by Ben Caplan. Produced and Directed by Philip Romano.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

STEPPIN' OUT WITH Ben Vereen, NOVEMBER 21-25 AT 7:00PM AND 8:00PM:

Celebrate Thanksgiving week with the legendary Ben Vereen! Ben Vereen's last engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below blew the roof off the joint - audiences are still talking about it! Now join Ben for another unforgettable evening of song and story - featuring the showstoppers you love with new music that will leave you inspired!

Star of the Amazon hit series "Sneaky Pete", and Tony and Drama Desk Award winner for his renowned performance in Bob Fosse's Pippin, Mr. Vereen's Broadway credits include: Wicked, I'm Not Rappaport, Chicago, Hair, Fosse, Jelly's Last Jam, Jesus Christ Superstar, and A Christmas Carol. In 2010, Ben completed a successful run in the world premiere of Fetch Clay, Make Man, directed by Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) at the McCarter Theatre. Film: Idlewild, All That Jazz, Sweet Charity, Funny Lady (Golden Globe nomination), Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Once Upon a Forest. Television: The legendary television miniseries "Roots," "How I Met Your Mother" (recurring), "Grey's Anatomy" (Prism Award), "Tyler Perry's House of Payne," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Hallmark's An Accidental Friendship" (NAACP nomination), "Tenspeed and Brown Shoe," "Louis Armstrong - Chicago Style," "Ellis Island" (Golden Globe Nomination), Anne Rice's "Feast of All Saints," "Zoobilee Zoo," and "Star Trek - The Next Generation." Ben recently appeared in the feature films Top Five and Time Out Of Mind, and as Doctor Scott in Fox's TV version of "Rocky Horror Picture Show."

November 23rd, Thanksgiving Performance Information

For Mr. Vereen's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 23, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Thanksgiving prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include tax & gratuity).

$69-$95 cover charge. $95-$115 VIP seating. $125-$145 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Required $85 Holiday Prix Fixe Menu for Thanksgiving 11/23.

NICOLE LIPPEY, NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM:

After making a splash at Feinstein's/54 Below with her show Music & Laughter, Nicole Lippey is proud to bring her first solo show to the venue! Come join Nicole in an evening of songs and stories that will bring you A Way Back To Then. Nicole deconstructs her life story through a series of skits, songs and candid storytelling. Featuring songs from [title of show], Avenue Q, Follies, 110 in the Shade, and more! Music directed by Jess Glover and Directed by Erin Dilly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Christmas Story). Featuring special guests Melanie Beck and Angelo De Fazio.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

GUNHILD CARLING FROM POST MODERN JUKEBOX, NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM:

Gunhild Carling, Sweden's sensational Queen of Swing makes her Feinsteins/Below 54 concert debut. This amazing singer and award-winning multi-instrumentalist has been featured on Scott Bradlee's "Post Modern Jukebox" putting a twenties twist on the eighties tunes "Material Girl" and "Never Gonna Give You Up." Gunhild is notorious for playing trumpets at once and a recent video of her playing bagpipes went viral with over 15 million views.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and drink beverage minimum.

Shelton Becton, NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM:

Upon returning from London's Wyndham's Theater as music director, pianist, and actor along with Audra McDonald in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Shelton Becton will now embark on his solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below.

His original compositions span the gamut from classical, choral, and solo anthems to contemporary gospel, R&B & pop, while embracing jazz along the way. Over the years, Shelton has become known as an accomplished pianist, music director, vocalist, composer, arranger and orchestrator for such renowned artists as Judy Collins, Patti Austin, Roberta Flack & Phylicia Rashad- who calls him "a genius."

This live performance will leave the listener in awe of the gifts of consummate musicianship. Expect original compositions and also arrangements of beloved songs such as "Only For One Night," or "Make It Easy On Yourself." You will feel as though you're hearing these favorite tunes for the first time!

After being the facilitator and glue in support of other great artists from Audra McDonald to Jenifer Lewis, now see Shelton step into the spotlight to share his own heart, soul, and music.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

JAMES TORMÉ, NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM:

Internationally acclaimed singer James Tormé comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for a special one night engagement of his Color Me Jazz show, featuring jazz legend John Colianni. A brilliant reinvention of the smoky vocal jazz of the early sixties, it's a prelude to his upcoming Songs Of My Father PBS TV special (co-starring George Benson, Dave Koz, Take 6, and more), coming in the 2018 season. The second generation entertainer (yes he's the son of the great Mel Tormé), brings his buttery tone and high-level improvisational gifts to bare, tipping his hat not only to Chet Baker, Ella Fitzgerald, Marlena Shaw, and Jack Jones, but also to his own father, Mel Tormé, and several legendary arrangers.

From the high-energy Shorty Rogers versions of "Hi-Fly," "Moanin,'" "Puttin' On The Ritz," and a Claus Ogerman style "Comin' Home Baby" (featured in the current Nespresso commercials with George Clooney), to Johnny Mandel's ultra-dreamy, almost Ellingtonian iteration of Leroy Carr's "In The Evening When The Sun Goes Down" (recently heard on FX's "Feud"), and Chet Bakers's timeless "Let's Get Lost," Color Me Jazz is a pure delight. Jazz FM's Chris Phillips describes the show as, "An unforgettable story, told by jazz royalty, sung by one of the very best in the business". Being hailed by Sony Classics president Chuck Mitchell as "the greatest male jazz vocalist to come along in 20 years" the young singer feels it's his responsibility to exceed expectations on a nightly basis. James explains, "Being a Tormé isn't enough. I know I need to actually be great". And he is. This one is not to be missed!

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

HONKY-TONKIN' IN #NYC™, NOVEMBER 25 AT 11:30PM:

David Scott Norton and the Honky-Tonkin' In # Project™ are proud to bring their celebration of Honky-Tonkin' In #NYC™ to Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed and produced by Acadia Music Group, Inc, this is a recording and concert series capturing the spirit of traditional country music. Featuring classic country music from the golden era, singer David Scott Norton and the Honky-Tonkin' In # Project™ brings some of the best talent on the local music scene together in various cities. Join us as the golden era of country music come to life with a #NYC influence for this one night only show!

Along with David Scott Norton, Honky-Tonkin' In #NYC™ at Feinstein's/54 Below features veteran New York, New York musicians Michael Sansonia (Honky-Tonk Piano), Van Manakas (Lead Country Guitar), and Steve Alcott (Standup Double Bass).

Michael is a musical director, lyricist/composer, and music producer with an extremely varied background. He formed and performed with a Medieval ensemble for the premier of Robin and Marian (starring Sean Connery), and a Country-Western band for the South African equivalent of the Kentucky Derby. He's a former musical director for National Lampoon's live shows and television specials, including Class of '86, for which he also wrote several songs. He has appeared in several Broadway, New York, and Off-Broadway shows as an actor/musician.

Van is a critically acclaimed artist and recognized by the musical press as one of the most versatile and respected guitarists in the country. His Rounder Records release, Love Songs exemplified his artistry and was enthusiastically received. Known for his expertise in indigenous guitar... styles, he has toured 50 states and five continents. As a session player Van has recorded on scores of national recordings in New York, New York and Nashville, Tennessee. Van's compositions have graced four movie soundtracks and a charted country song. Van has received the American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers (ASCAP) Special Merit award for his compositions.

Steve was raised in Texas and has been a freelance bassist in NYC since 1979. His musical interests and experience are eclectic, including jazz with a variety of players from trad to bebop, klezmer with Don Byron, "folk/swing" with Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks, Off-Broadway, and 20+ years of Western Swing/honkytonk with Western Caravan. He is also principal bass in the Riverside Orchestra.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 Drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED,NOVEMBER 26 AT 7:00PM:

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, "Dick Tracy," and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$30-$45 cover charge. $65-$75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner: UNATTACHED!, NOVEMBER 28 - DECEMBER 6 AT 7:00PM:

Back by popular demand after several sold out engagements! New York City - they could never leave you. Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner are UNATTACHED! and ready to tear the paint off the walls of Feinstein's/54 Below with both new material and some of their old favorites. The 2016 premiere of this show at Feinstein's/ 54 Below marked these two leading ladies' first performance together in NYC in nearly nine years. Powerhouse performances, reminiscing, and memory make it an unforgettable evening. And if you saw Unattached last time... expect some new surprises!

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner received a Tony Award co-nomination for their role(s) as the conjoined twins, Daisy and Violet Hilton, in the original Broadway production of Side Show. Separately, Alice and Emily have starred in numerous other Broadway shows including The Full Monty, Next To Normal, Billy Elliot, The Rocky Horror Show, and many more.

It will be a concert to remember.

$65-$75 cover charge. $95 VIP seating. $125-$130 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: THE YEAR OF LIVING DANGEROUSLY, NOVEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM:

In 1982, the novel of The Year Of Living Dangeously became a major motion picture starring Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hunt. Now as political turmoil rages across the developing world, the story comes to soaring new life on the musical stage. Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a concert presentation of the thrilling new musical, The Year Of Living Dangeously, written by Thomas Tierney (Eleanor: An American Love Story, Narnia), and Jeffrey Haddow (Sense & Sensibility, Scrambled Feet, winner of BMI Harrington Award for Creative Excellence). The show is a reminder that love, relationships, and passion are still felt in turbulent political times.

Jakarta, Indonesia, 1965. A nation on the verge of violent revolution. Against this turbulent backdrop, three vivid characters get caught up in a strange and consequential love triangle: Guy Hamilton, a reporter freshly-arrived from Sydney with a taste for danger, a ton of ambition, and a nose for news; Jill Bryant, an intensely bright, attractive attaché at the British Embassy, wary of relationships, but yearning for home and family; and Billy Kwan, a diminutive Australian-Chinese photojournalist with a passionate need to remake the world in the image of his ideals. As the political tension builds to a boil, the lives of these three characters become increasingly intertwined, leading to an explosive ending rife with tragedy, danger and romance.

The concert at Feinstein's/54 Below will feature a talented all-star cast to be announced!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS KANDER & EBB'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR, NOVEMBER 29 AT 7:0PM AND 9:30PM:

Join us when Feinstein's/54 Below turns back the clock to celebrate 1981's Woman of the Year. The hairdos are higher, the shoulder pads broader, and the battle of the sexes is raging! And alternating in the leading role- a variety of your favorite Broadway divas associated with Kander & Ebb's musicals!

When international superstar television reporter Tess Harding is mocked by comic strip artist Sam Craig, Tess decides to wage an all-out war of words with the chauvinistic Sam. Pretty soon the feud turns to romance.... and marriage...but not to harmony in this delightful battle of the sexes between two out sized egos.

Based on the 1942 film starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, Woman of the Year was the winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Score and Best Book.

With a delightful score by John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and a hysterical book by Peter Stone (1776) audiences can expect to hear such great songs as "Sometimes A Day Goes By," "One Of The Boys," "I Wrote the Book," "The Grass Is Always Greener," and many more, as sung by an all-star Broadway cast!

The leading roles for Woman of the Year will feature a revolving door of Kander and Ebb's greatest leading ladies (and gentlemen) who will each bring one of the score's magnificent songs to life. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.

Featuring: Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Joyce Dewitt (Three's Company), John Epperson (Lypsinka), Annie Golden ("Orange is the New Black"), Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line), Debbie Shapiro Gravitte (Tony Award Winner for Jerome Robbins Broadway), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Dee Hoty (Gigi), Christine Toy Johnson (Hello, Dolly!), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten), Christine Pedi (Spamilton), Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch), Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard), and Barbara Walsh (Falsettos)

Directed and Produced by Robert W Schneider.

$35-$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles