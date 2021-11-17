Carolines On Broadway Celebrates Thanksgiving Weekend With D.L. Hughley and More

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, celebrates Thanksgiving weekend with headliner D.L. Hughley, one of "The Original Kings of Comedy" and host of the nationally syndicated radio program The D.L. Hughley Show, on Wednesday, November 24; on Friday, November 26; and on Saturday, November 27.

Show time on Wednesday, November 24 is at 7:00 p.m. Show times on Friday, November 6 and on Saturday, November 27 are 7:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Cover charge for all shows is $55.00 per person plus a two-beverage minimum in the showroom.

Carolines on Broadway will also present The Funniest Show on Broadway on Wednesday, November 24 at 9:30 p.m. and on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 8:00 p.m.

The Funniest Show on Broadway on November 24 will be hosted by Adam Mamawala and will feature performances by Mike Feeney, Ashley Gavin, Tom Thakkar and Eagle Witt. The Funniest Show on Broadway on November 25 will be hosted by Dan Davies and will feature performances by Katie Boyle, J.P. McDade and Onika McLean.

Line-ups subject to change without notice.

Cover charge for The Funniest Show on Broadway on November 24 is $22.50 per person and $25.00 on November 25. There is a two-beverage minimum per person in the showroom.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.