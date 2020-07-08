Carol Channing's Final Two Albums To Be Reissued for Streaming by Time Life
The last two albums recorded by Broadway legend Carol Channing will be digitally reissued on July 10 via Time Life: "For Heaven's Sake," a collection of classic spiritual songs originally released on CD in 2009, and "True to the Red, White & Blue" (2011), bringing a combined total of 29 tracks to all major streaming platforms for fans to enjoy.
"These projects are works from the heart of Carol Channing," said Larry Ferguson, who produced the albums for Channing. "Carol wanted to do gospel and heritage songs that she learned from her father, which inspired 'For Heaven's Sake.' And she was so proud of her country and had performed for nearly every President since Lyndon Johnson and recorded 'True to The Red, White & Blue' for younger generations who may not have grown up with them as she did."
"Carol Channing was such an icon and beloved by so many generations," says Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Recording these last two albums brought her such joy and we're honored to be able to make them widely available to her fans."
Making her Broadway debut in 1941, Channing went on to become one of the biggest stars in theater and earned three Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995). She is perhaps best known for her role as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, which she originated and performed in a number of productions, three of them on Broadway. Channing won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Muzzy Van Hossmere in the film Thoroughly Modern Millie, was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1981 and received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre in 2003.
"For Heaven's Sake" Tracklisting:
Intro
He Ain't Never Done Me Nothin' But Good
Joshua Fit' the Battle of Jericho
Leaning on the Everlasting Arms
Roll Jordan Roll
Modesto, You're My Hometown!
Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans?
Razzle-Dazzle
Old Time Religion
God's Peace is Like a Gentle Rose
Medley of Memories: Ezekiel Saw the Wheel/All God's Children Got Shoes To Wear/I Ain't Got a Friend In This World
Saint James Infirmary
Shine God's Love to Everyone
Swing Low, Sweet Chariot
One More Valley
I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal
The Show Must Go On
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
"True To The Red, White & Blue" Tracklisting:
Dear Old Glory
God Bless America
Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (duet with T. Graham Brown)
Amazing Grace
Before the Parade Passes By
Yankee Doodle Dandy/Grand Old Flag
Over There
St. Louis Blues
America the Beautiful
His Eye Is On the Sparrow (featuring Lulu Roman)
Battle Hymn of the Republic
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City....
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
Fans Launch Petition to Rename Longacre Theatre in Memory of Nick Cordero
Over 13K friends, family and fans have signed a petition to rename the Longacre Theatre (the home of Nick Cordero's last Broadway musical, A Bronx Tal...