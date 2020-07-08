Carol Channing's Final Two Albums To Be Reissued for Streaming by Time Life

The last two albums recorded by Broadway legend Carol Channing will be digitally reissued on July 10 via Time Life: "For Heaven's Sake," a collection of classic spiritual songs originally released on CD in 2009, and "True to the Red, White & Blue" (2011), bringing a combined total of 29 tracks to all major streaming platforms for fans to enjoy.

"These projects are works from the heart of Carol Channing," said Larry Ferguson, who produced the albums for Channing. "Carol wanted to do gospel and heritage songs that she learned from her father, which inspired 'For Heaven's Sake.' And she was so proud of her country and had performed for nearly every President since Lyndon Johnson and recorded 'True to The Red, White & Blue' for younger generations who may not have grown up with them as she did."

"Carol Channing was such an icon and beloved by so many generations," says Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Recording these last two albums brought her such joy and we're honored to be able to make them widely available to her fans."

Making her Broadway debut in 1941, Channing went on to become one of the biggest stars in theater and earned three Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995). She is perhaps best known for her role as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, which she originated and performed in a number of productions, three of them on Broadway. Channing won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Muzzy Van Hossmere in the film Thoroughly Modern Millie, was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1981 and received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre in 2003.

"For Heaven's Sake" Tracklisting:

Intro

He Ain't Never Done Me Nothin' But Good

Joshua Fit' the Battle of Jericho

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

Roll Jordan Roll

Modesto, You're My Hometown!

Do You Know What it Means to Miss New Orleans?

Razzle-Dazzle

Old Time Religion

God's Peace is Like a Gentle Rose

Medley of Memories: Ezekiel Saw the Wheel/All God's Children Got Shoes To Wear/I Ain't Got a Friend In This World

Saint James Infirmary

Shine God's Love to Everyone

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

One More Valley

I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal

The Show Must Go On

He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

"True To The Red, White & Blue" Tracklisting:

Dear Old Glory

God Bless America

Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree (duet with T. Graham Brown)

Amazing Grace

Before the Parade Passes By

Yankee Doodle Dandy/Grand Old Flag

Over There

St. Louis Blues

America the Beautiful

His Eye Is On the Sparrow (featuring Lulu Roman)

Battle Hymn of the Republic

