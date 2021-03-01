Carnegie Hall's Early Childhood Programs Reach Hundreds of Families Around the World

Throughout the season, hundreds of families and children will have opportunities for free musical learning, play, discovery, and connection through Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute's early childhood programs. A new video series, Sing with Carnegie Hall, features weekly interactive sing-alongs-covering a range of topics including rhythm, play, feelings, and imagination-to encourage connection, well-being, and creativity for families with little ones (ages 2-5) at home. Each video is hosted by Carnegie Hall teaching artist Emily Eagen and features special guests-including Grammy nominated singers Falu Shah and Sonia De Los Santos-leading families in original and beloved songs from around the globe. Through April 3, videos premiere each Saturday on the Hall's Facebook and YouTube page channels, as part of Learn with Carnegie Hall, a collection of WMI programming created for families, educators, and young musicians, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. Following the premiere, episodes are available for on-demand viewing on the Hall's website at carnegiehall.org/sing. The first Sing with Carnegie Hall episode from February 27th, "Movement" featuring Sonia De Los Santos, is now available to watch. The full calendar of upcoming episodes is listed below.

The following week, on April 6, Carnegie Hall will release a set of videos featuring original music from "Camille's Rainbow," a new early childhood performance for families and caretakers with children ages 0-2. "Camille's Rainbow"-co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and Minnesota Opera-is a joyful, immersive musical journey that explores a magical world of color and celebrates the transformative power of connection, communication, and unbridled creative play. Six animated videos designed by Dan Scully and featuring original music by Thomas Cabaniss and Saskia Lane and lyrics by Zoe Palmer-will introduce audiences to the music and themes of the live performance, which will premiere at Carnegie Hall when conditions allow.

Big Note, Little Note: A New Early Childhood Program for Parents and Caregivers with Toddlers

Earlier this season, Big Note, Little Note, a new music class for New York City families, piloted an all-digital 10-week music class that offered a range of experiences for families and caregivers to engage with their babies through musical play, singing, instrument exploration, and more. The program, offered at no cost, is centered around community, and supports family well-being, early childhood development, and parent-child connection. The next set of classes for caregivers and toddlers runs through the end of March, in partnership with Harlem Children's Zone. A selection of short videos and an accompanying "Music Moments" activities series is available for parents on the Big Note, Little Note webpage, each dedicated to a specific early childhood topic such as movement, brain building, language, play, soothing exercises, rhythm, and more.