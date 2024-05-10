Carnegie Hall and Healing Of The Nations Foundation Host Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m., the Healing of the Nations Foundation in association with Carnegie Hall presents a free Juneteenth Celebration event in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. Juneteenth honors the beginning of our nation's true independence—the freedom for all members of the reunited nation after the American Civil War. More than 400 years after the first enslaved African people were brought to the North American colonies, the fight for justice and equity continues. For a fifth consecutive year at Carnegie Hall, the Juneteenth event recognizes this historic day of freedom with a powerful program celebrating justice, peace, and love.



Hosted by Reverend Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr., Senior Minister Emeritus, Riverside Church & President and Founder, Healing of the Nations Foundation and featuring Broadway star Norm Lewis as the Master of Ceremonies, the special evening of commentary and performance include guest artists Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Gregory Porter, acclaimed composer, conductor, producer, and pianist Damien Sneed, visionary actor, singer, and writer Daniel Beaty, versatile conductor, arranger, and pianist Joseph Joubert, celebrated vocal ensembles Ebony Ecumenical Ensemble and The Adrian Dunn Singers, and more. Honorees this year include American politician, diplomat, and activist Ambassador Andrew Young and Healing of the Nations own Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. and wife Bettye Franks Forbes.



"On this third anniversary of the national holiday of Juneteenth, our nation, and our civilization face multiple crises. 2024: The Year of Justice, Peace, and Love is the theme for our celebration. I challenge us, as a nation and society, founded on enduring democratic ideals, to embrace this theme as our north star for healing." says Reverend Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr. "As we gather in Carnegie Hall and around the nation for a joyous celebration, we should join our ancestors in their song of hope to bring better days ahead for this nation and all nations of the earth."

Tickets for this year's celebration are free and will be available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street beginning on Thursday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. There is a maximum of 4 tickets per person permitted at pickup. Inquiries about ticket availability can also be directed to CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. Tickets are also available online at juneteenthus.info. Group ticket requests can be arranged by emailing richard.wicg@gmail.com.



Reverend Dr. James A. Forbes, Jr. is the recipient of fourteen honorary degrees, including D.D. degrees from Princeton University, Trinity College, Colgate University, and University of Richmond. In 1996, Newsweek recognized Reverend Forbes as one of the twelve “most effective preachers” in the English-speaking world. Union Theological Seminary named him the first Harry Emerson Fosdick Adjunct Professor of Preaching in 1989, the same year he was installed as fifth senior minister of Riverside Church in New York City. His installment rendered him the first African American senior minister of one of the largest multicultural and interdenominational congregations in the United States. Following his address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, Forbes led an interfaith rally and demonstration at Riverside Church as part of the Church's Mobilization 2004 campaign. In 2007, he formed the Healing of the Nations Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit, national ministry of healing and spiritual revitalization.