Bright Star Tony Award nominee and star of the upcoming Call Me Madam revival at Encores!, Carmen Cusack returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show February 13 at 7pm & 9:30pm! Join Carmen for a jazz/R&B/country mash up! Expect songs by female artists she grew up listening and singing along to like Donna Summer, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Crystal Gayle, Nina Simone, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, and Dusty Springfield. She'll even throw in a few ya haven't heard of... It'll be a walk down memory lane for some, and uncharted territory for others, but definitely a retro lounge riot!

After her time on the West End as Fantine in Les Misérables, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. She gave a deeply beloved performance as Alice Murphy in Bright Star, her Broadway debut! Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage.

Cover charges start at $75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets for visit www.54below.com or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

