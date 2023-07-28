Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Album 'The Loveliest Time'

GRAMMY®-nominated pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen releases the companion piece to her 2022 release The Loneliest Time. A continuation of that critically acclaimed album, and the third in a series of beloved fan-favorite B Side albums, The Loveliest Time is out now via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records and features twelve new tracks including the recently released single “Shy Boy.”

Jepsen spent the past ten months between studios and a world tour, reworking a collection of songs that were born in isolation. She enlisted a team of trusted all-star collaborators (John Hill, Patrik Berger, Rostam Batmanglij, Kyle Shearer and more) to distill “The Loveliest Time” into her most introspective and effervescent work to date.

Produced by James Ford, “Shy Boy” is the pop phenomenon’s first single from The Loveliest Time. Jepsen’s B sides projects have always offered a deep dive into her creative process but “The Loveliest Time” feels even wilder and freer than what came before. In it she expands upon the multi-layered soundscapes she created on 2019's Dedicated and 2020's Dedicated Side B as well as 2015’s critically lauded and culture-defining E*MO*TION — a project that spawned beloved bangers like "Run Away With Me" and "Your Type".

“I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it,” said Jepsen on social media. “The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we.”

The Loveliest Time will surround a summer of touring including a string of shows with indie darlings boygenius, performances at major summer festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga and a handful of very special engagements in Los Angeles and New York.

The four original dates — two in each city — sold out immediately, prompting a third night to be added at The Bellwether in L.A. due to the incredible demand. With irresistible anthems like "Shy Boy" in the mix, each and every show promises to be a tour de force of joyous pop. See below for a complete list of tour dates and get tickets HERE.

Fans can also catch Jepsen on Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series from Times Square on August 10th. Tune in to ABC at 7am ET.

Tour dates for Carly Rae Jepsen

July 28 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre - w/ boygenius

July 29 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheater - w/ boygenius

July 30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater – w/boygenius

August 1 - Chicago, IL - The Metro – Lollapalooza Aftershow w/ Kid Sistr – SOLD OUT

August 3 - Chicago IL - Lollapalooza Festival

August 5 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

August 7 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 8 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 – SOLD OUT

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

August 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether