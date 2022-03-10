Carla R. Stewart Wows with A Gospel Spin on 'Still Hurting' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS

As part of a new video series, The Gospel According to Broadway, actor Carla R. Stewart is shaking the rafters with a powerful rendition of the song, "Still Hurting" from Jason Robert Brown's musical The Last Five Years.

In the performance, Stewart performs the song, which has been refitted with a gospel arrangement, in incredible fashion, taking the breakup tune to extraordinary new heights.

Carla's soulful interpretation prompted a response from the composer himself. Check out JRB's tweet and Carla's performance here!

I MEAN CATHY IS GOING TO *CHURCH*, PEOPLE. @brandonnase, that is the most Blackety Black version of anything I have ever written, and Hallelujah, I am not worthy. All other Cathys please step aside for a moment and let Carla R Stewart tell you a THING.https://t.co/PC8Azefcpo - Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) March 10, 2022

Carla R. Stewart can currently be seen as part of the Broadway company of Tina- the Tina Turner Musical. She was last seen on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of The Color Purple revival. Her off-Broadway credits include If Pretty Hurts.... Carla has also been seen in the national tours of The Color Purple, Ghost: The Musical.

The Gospel According to Broadway is a documentary-style web series highlighting popular showtunes in gospel, jazz, and R&B arrangements. Created by Brandon Michael Nase, the project seeks to explore and reclaim artistic space in an industry founded on Black music.

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical telling the story of Jamie and Cathy, two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. As aspiring author Jamie gets the book deal of his dreams, actress Cathy struggles to get work and make sense of the way her career has turned out. The Last Five Years sees their stories told in opposite directions; Jamie moving forwards and Cathy backwards through their relationship, meeting only briefly for a moment in time as their stories cross.