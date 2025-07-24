Carla Cook to Perform at Harlem Jazz Series in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for an unforgettable evening of jazz! Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Cook brings her remarkable contralto voice and improvisational mastery to the Harlem Jazz Series on August 22, 2025 at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church.

Known for her interpretive gifts and eclectic style that draws from jazz masters, R&B, Motown, gospel, and beyond, Cook delivers performances that swing with both technical brilliance and soulful authenticity. From her acclaimed albums "It's All About Love" and "Simply Natural" to her collaborations with legends like the Count Basie Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis' Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Cook has established herself as one of today's most compelling jazz voices.

Don't miss this Detroit native's unique phrasing and crystal-clear high notes as she brings her signature blend of swing tradition and fresh interpretation to Harlem. This is American classical music at its finest, performed by an artist who truly sounds exactly like herself.