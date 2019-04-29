Canticum Novum Singers Present Baroque Banquet Concert

The Canticum Novum Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present A Baroque Banquet, a concert on Saturday, May 11 at 8:00 PM, with David Enlow, organ at Advent Lutheran Church, Broadway at 93rd Street in Manhattan.

This will be a program exploring European music of the seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, including works by such major composers as J.S. Bach, Handel, Scarlatti, Vivaldi, Monteverdi, Purcell, Telemann and Rameau, along with works by lesser known composers of the day such as Giacomo Carissimi, Gregorio Allegri, Francesco Durante and Maurice Greene. See the list of selections and read notes about the program at http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html.

Tickets for the May 11 concert are $25, $20 for students, available at the door or in advance at https://cvi.yapsody.com/. For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html. Canticum Novum Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Called "an elite chorus" by The New York Times, The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 46th season under the direction of its founder, Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org.

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Additional funding is provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.





