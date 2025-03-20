Candle House Will Launch LENNOX MUTUTAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Candle House Collective have announced Lennox Mutual – an alternate reality experience that explores profound themes of existence and personal legacy. Created by Evan Neiden, Olivia Behr, and Joel Meyers and directed by Jacob Leaf and Evan Neiden, the fully immersive production can be enjoyed at a time and place of your choosing - and uses analog communication methods like phone calls and physical deliveries to reach its global audience. https://candlehousecollective.com/tickets/lennoxmutual



Lennox Mutual (winner of the 2025 No Proscenium Audience Awards for Outstanding Immersive Work) is a groundbreaking remote immersive theater experience that reimagines customer service interactions in an unexpected way. Participants engage in live, personalized phone sessions with representatives from a fictional "life en-surance" company, delving into a serialized narrative that explores profound themes of existence and personal legacy. Each 20–25-minute call offers a unique blend of mystery, introspection, and interactive storytelling, inviting individuals to navigate a labyrinthine corporate world from the comfort of their own space. The production tests limits and boundaries, transforming everyday environments into stages for deeply personal and transformative experiences.



Combining elements of theatre, interactive fiction, puzzles, TTRPG, psychotherapy, poetry, and alternate reality gaming, Lennox Mutual is a sprawling imaginary world for you to explore. Every choice has consequences, and no two experiences are the same. Uncover the secrets, solve the puzzles, join the community of callers, and change the world on the other end of the line. All you need is 20 minutes and your mobile phone.



Three calls total 60 mins. Participating is the equivalent to seeing a short play.



“From speaking with a bureaucrat for the afterlife, to helping a teenager escape a monster, our unique style of theater gives audiences the sensation of accessing an alternate reality. Each piece is a living story, in which the participant is vital,” says Co-Creator and Co-Director Evan Neiden. “Lennox Mutual is the culmination of all our work thus far. Every individual’s experience is different, with some moments created just for one person.”



“Over multiple 20-minute phone calls, audiences can expect to speak with Lennox Mutual’s Department of Customer Service. Pick up the phone, choose an option from the menu, and explore the worlds of Lennox Mutual: a “life en-surance” company. We hope that Lennox Mutual will be a pivotal experience for audiences of all kinds. We aim to connect, transform, and empower audiences – in our world and in theirs,” adds Co-Director Leaf.



LM is for Mystery-lovers, theater fans, sci-fi nerds, meditators, poetry appreciators, stargazers, note-takers, music makers, folks who hate bureaucracy, folks who love bureaucracy, (slow) burners, assholes, the spiritual, the agnostic, D&D enthusiasts, alternate reality gamers, purpose-seekers, time-wasters, the sick, the enlightened, those born on a day ending in -y, and/or anyone with a mobile phone.”

