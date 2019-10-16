Candice Bergen And Producer Hawk Koch To Join Pace University's Master Series

Pace students and the local community will have the chance to get firsthand insights from Candice Bergen and Hawk Koch in a conversation at Pace University on October 29th. Bergen starred in the critically acclaimed CBS comedy series "Murphy Brown," for which she received five Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards over a 10-year run. Last fall she returned to the iconic role in the CBS revival. Most recently she appeared in, "Book Club" alongside Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, and Mary Steenburgen.

Bergen just finished filming Steven Soderbergh's "Let Them All Talk" opposite Meryl Streep and Dianne Wiest, which will be released next year. Hawk Koch has been intimately involved with the making of more than 60 major motion pictures, among them such classics as "Chinatown," "Heaven Can Wait," "Wayne's World," "Marathon Man," "The Way We Were," "Primal Fear," "Peggy Sue Got Married," and "Rosemary's Baby." Koch's memoir, "Magic Time: My Life in Hollywood" will be published by Post Hill Press in November 2019.

Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. Seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the Pace School of Performing Arts

The Pace School of Performing Arts in the Dyson College of Arts and Sciences is one of the most sought-after undergraduate training destinations in the United States. Dedicated to providing the finest possible pre-professional education, groundbreaking programs re-imagine how young artists are trained for today's industry. In addition, Dyson College's strong liberal arts curriculum provides students with a solid educational foundation that enriches their professional development as artists, giving students a deeper understanding of themselves and the world. The school's mission is to prepare students for careers as performers, designers, and technicians in today's ever-changing entertainment industry with curricula that train students for both the world of theater and dance as well as film and television. At the Pace School of Performing Arts, curricula are taught by leading artist-educators from across many disciplines. With more than 50 productions a year in New York City and internationally, intense training led by more than 125 prominent artists and teachers, and unique networking opportunities across the entertainment industry, the Pace School of Performing Arts is the place for aspiring artists to pursue their dreams.

About The Masterclass Series

The Masters Series, launched in 2012, is dedicated to providing our students with the opportunity to interact with leading industry professionals. Past guests include: Academy Award-winner Olympia Dukakis ("Moonstruck"); directors Julie Taymor ("Lion King", "Spiderman") and Gregory Mosher ("A View from the Bridge", "A Streetcar Named Desire"); actress Zoe Caldwell ("Master Class", "Medea"); playwrights Neil LaBute and Nicky Silver; Joe Melillo (executive producer, BAM); Maria Goyanes (associate producer, The Public Theater); Anne Cattaneo (dramaturge, Lincoln Center Theater); producers Alex Fraser ("The Normal Heart") and Amanda Feldman ("The Hotel Project"); casting directors Alaine Alldaffer (Playwrights Horizons), Jack Bowdan (Binder Casting), and Arnold Mungioli (Mungioli Theatricals); agents Morgan Jenness (Abrams Artist Agency), Judy Boals (Judy Boals Agency), and David Cash (Nicolosi and Co Talent Agency). Guests engage in discussions of their unique practices and bodies of work, followed by a question and answer session with Pace Performing Arts students. The Masters Series is moderated by Cosmin Chivu, head of the International Performance Ensemble.

About Dyson College of Arts and Sciences

Pace University's liberal arts college, Dyson College offers more than 50 programs, spanning the arts and humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, and pre-professional programs (including pre-medicine, pre-veterinary, and pre-law), as well as numerous courses that fulfill core curriculum requirements. The College offers access to numerous opportunities for internships, cooperative education and other hands-on learning experiences that complement in-class learning in preparing graduates for career and graduate/professional education choices.

About Pace University

Pace University has a proud history of preparing its diverse student body for a lifetime of professional success as a result of its unique program that combines rigorous academics and real-world experiences. Pace is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. From its beginnings as an accounting school in 1906, Pace has grown to three campuses, enrolling 13,000 students in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs in more than 150 majors and programs, across a range of disciplines: arts, sciences, business, health care, technology, law, education, and more. The university also has one of the most competitive performing arts programs in the country. Pace has a signature, newly renovated campus in New York City, located in the heart of vibrant Lower Manhattan, next to Wall Street and City Hall, and two campuses in Westchester County, New York: a 200-acre picturesque Pleasantville Campus and a Law School in White Plains. www.pace.edu





