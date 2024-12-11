Caitlin Houlahan, Nik Walker And More To Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new musical Alice in Neverland will host an industry reading at New 42 Studios on Thursday, December 12, 2024, in New York City.

The reading is being presented by the seven-time Tony Award winning Production Team at 42nd.club (Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, & Juliet, Anastasia), with book, music & lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams, direction by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice), music direction by Adam Laird (Beetlejuice), general management by Joey Monda, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office / Rashad Naylor.

Alice in Neverland is a sequel to Alice in Wonderland and a prequel to Peter Pan. Twenty years after her adventures in Wonderland, Alice's life has fallen apart. With the help of unlikely allies, Alice seeks to reclaim the happiness of her childhood, only to confront the immense sacrifice required to never grow up.

The reading cast is led by Caitlin Houlahan, Nik Walker, Victor de Paula Rocha, Isabella Esler, and Donna Lynne Champlin.

Additional casting includes Rebecca Covington, Bobby Daye, Mia Gerachis, Stephanie Gibson, Abe Goldfarb, Brad Greer, Diana Huey, Bre Jackson, Matthew Michael Janisse, Claire Kenny, Eddie Korbich, Gabe Martinez, Aaron Michael Ray, Honor Blue Savage, and Paul Whitty.