Breaking: Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, and More Lead the Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the North American premiere of Girl from the North Country. Written and directed by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by music icon Bob Dylan, this new show weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul.

The complete American cast features Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Stephen Bogardus (Nick Laine), Sydney James Harcourt (Joe Scott), Matthew Frederick Harris (Ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (Ensemble), Rachel Stern(Ensemble), Samantha Marie Ware (Marianne Laine), Chelsea Lee Williams (Ensemble), and Mare Winningham (Elizabeth Laine).

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY will begin previews in The Public's Newman Theater on Tuesday, September 11 and run through Sunday, November 4, with an official press opening on Monday, October 1. Single tickets, starting at $95, will be available beginning Thursday, July 26.

"I just couldn't be more thrilled with this amazing company," said Playwright and Director Conor McPherson. "We're all so looking forward to presenting Girl from the North Country to New York audiences at The Public, just a few blocks from where Bob Dylan began his journey into legend."

Following a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer, the astonishing new show from Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson and music icon Bob Dylan will make its North American premiere at The Public with an American cast this fall. Dylan's inimitable songbook is authentically transformed by McPherson into an achingly beautiful story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934.

Conor McPherson (Writer and Director) is an acclaimed writer and director. He was born in Dublin in 1971 and attended University College Dublin where he began to write and direct. His stage plays include Rum & Vodka, The Good Thief, This Lime Tree Bower, St Nicholas, The Weir (Olivier, Evening Standard, and Critics Circle Awards), Dublin Carol, Port Authority, Shining City (Tony Award nominated), The Seafarer (Tony, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award nominated), The Veil, and The Night Alive (New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, Olivier, Evening Standard, and Lucille Lortel Award nominated). His adaptations include Franz Xaver Kroetz's The Nest and August Strindberg's The Dance of Death and his screen credits include the screenplay for the BBC series "Paula," broadcast earlier this year.

Bob Dylan (Music and Lyrics) is one of our culture's most influential and ground-breaking artists. Born in Duluth, Minnesota in 1941; self-taught on piano, guitar and harmonica, he travelled to New York City in 1961, quickly establishing himself as an explosive performer in the Greenwich Village music scene. More than half a century later, Dylan continues to perform almost 100 concerts each year. He has released more than 50 albums and written over 600 songs. He's sold more than 125 million records and is the holder of 11 Grammy Awards. His songs have been covered more than 6,000 times by artists as diverse as Duke Ellington, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N' Roses, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, and Adele. He is also an accomplished visual artist and author, and in 2016 was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature - the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Public Theater Partner, Supporter, and Member tickets can be accessed now by calling (212) 967-7555, visiting www.publictheater.org, or in person at the Taub Box Office at The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street. Single tickets, starting at $95, will be available beginning Thursday, July 26.

Continuing The Public's mission to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's Free First Previews program will continue this fall; free tickets to the first preview on Tuesday, September 11 will be available beginning September 4 via TodayTix mobile lottery, and on September 11 via the lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at Astor Place, with entries starting at 12PM (Noon) and winners drawn at 1PM.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (There is no 7:30 p.m. performance on September 19 or October 2. There is no 1:30 p.m. performance on September 15. There is an added performance on September 17 at 7:30 p.m. The performances on September 20, September 27, and October 10 are at 8:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. on October 17).

