Cady Huffman, Telly Leung, Susan Lucci And More Announced For FEARLESS Pride Event

Come see how Broadway does Pride! Emmy award-winner Susan Lucci will join a bevy of performers from stage, screen and sports to celebrate LGBTQIA Pride, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion!

The night will include appearances by Tony Winner Cady Huffman, Broadway favorite Telly Leung, RuPaul's Drag Race's Yuhua Hamasaki and more to kickoff PRIDE Week in New York City!

On Monday, June 24, 2019, award-winning non-profit Broadway Sings for Pride will premiere their 9th annual Pride charity concert event. Entitled Fearless, the two hour concert will take place at The JCC Manhattan, beginning at 7:30 PM. Journey with Broadway Sings for Pride as they celebrate a half century of Pride!

The night will include a retrospective of Pride from the last 50 years, as told by some of your favorite pop and Broadway songs, celebrities, Broadway performances, and special guest speakers. The funds raised on this very special evening will go to worthy LGBTQIA organizations in the New York City area. For those who can't attend, for the second year in a row, the event will be live streaming in 4k resolution (live streaming information will be made available at a later date).

The concert on Monday, June 24, 2019, will start at 7:30pm at the Goldman- Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium, Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10023. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com or https://tinyurl.com/PrideFearless

Performers and speakers scheduled to appear: Susan Lucci (Emmy Award Winning actress and New York Times best selling author, Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun), Miss Lawrence (Fox Television's Empire & Star, The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Yuhua Hamasaki (RuPaul's Drag Race), Cady Huffman (Tony Winner for The Producers on Broadway, Director: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime" Weathervane Theater New Hampshire Summer 2019), Mark Segal (founder & publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News, Author of And Then I Danced: Traveling the Road to LGBT Equality), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd Original Broadway Cast), Wade Davis (Former NFL Player, Corporate Inclusion Advisor and Educator), Sally Kohn (CNN Political Commentator, Author of The Opposite of Hate), Michael Musto (Famed Journalist and NYC Nightlife Columnist), Telly Leung (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, Rent on Broadway), Michael James Scott (Aladdin: Broadway, Original Australian Cast, West End, U.S. National Tour, Something Rotten!, Hair), Sasha Hutchings (Broadway: Hamilton Original Broadway Cast, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady Revival), Frenchie Davis (Grammy Nominated Vocalist, Rent on Broadway, NBC's The Voice), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown on Broadway, Disney's The Little Mermaid on Broadway), Russell Fischer (Broadway's Jersey Boys), Rachel Eskenazi-Gold (The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway), Tessa Alves (Broadway: Beetlejuice, Rock of Ages), Ralph Meitzler (Broadway's Rock of Ages), Vasthy Mompoint (Broadway: The Prom, SpongeBob SquarePants), Jonathan Burke (Choir Boy on Broadway), Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live on NBC), Jordan Baker (Broadway's The Normal Heart), Keisha Gilles (The Book of Mormon on Broadway), Zell Morrow (Broadway: Fun Home, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Cole Grey (Fun Home on Broadway), Brian Falduto (Film: School of Rock, Singer/Songwriter), Adam B. Shapiro (Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof, HBO Film's The Normal Heart), Catherine Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Grace DeAmicis (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Jack Pravda (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Connor Mills (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Cooper Lantz (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Eric Walker Jr. (Broadway's Kinky Boots), Tad Wilson (Broadway: Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), (Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Tour), Phindi Wilson (Disney's The Lion King Tours: United States, Madrid & Brazil), Sarah Parnicky (Off-Broadway's Desperate Measures), Nathan James (Contributing Writer/Columnist at NBC News & HuffPost), Desmond is Amazing (11-year old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist), Cece Suazo-Harris (Off-Broadway's Street Children), Adrienne Fishe (Rent National & World Tours), STAR Theater for Social Change, Anne Fraser Thomas (Mariah Carey Christmas Concert, Marty Thomas Presents DIVA, Broadway Inspirational Voices), Mayo Performing Arts Company, Lindsay Cherin (NJ Idol, A Night of Future Broadway Stars).



Find out more at: www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com.





