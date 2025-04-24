CUNY Dance Initiative to Present Dancers Unlimited: REST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The CUNY Dance Initiative, an expansive program providing New York City choreographers and dance companies with creative residencies on CUNY college campuses, will present Dancers Unlimited: REST on May 17th at 2pm at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

Dancers Unlimited concludes their month-long CUNY Dance Initiative residency at Snug Harbor with a studio showing of Edible Tales: REST. Inspired by Tricia Hersey's Rest is Resistance, Dancers Unlimited explores ideas centering rest as a radical act of liberation. Dancers Unlimited centers community engagement as a key part of their creative process, and this interactive work offers rest through sound, movement, and collective care. This residency is a collaboration between the College of Staten Island and Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Dancers Unlimited is a bi-coastal company based in NYC & Hawai'i. DU creates authentic moveMEANT narratives for community advancement through creative collaboration, community engagement, and social justice work. Established in 2009, the company has presented work in festivals and showings in Hawa'i, NYC and Asia, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Hawai'i Contemporary, shanghai world expo, Battery Dance Festival and La Mama moves! Dance Festival. Dancers Unlimited centers community engagement as a key part of our creative process. Our artistic voice blends Contemporary, Street and Club dance styles while being rooted in cultural practices. Our work seeks to inspire healing, facilitate dialogues and elevate authentic expressions.