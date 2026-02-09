CUNY Dance Initiative to Premiere Elodie Dufroux's UN-SPOKEN

The CUNY Dance Initiative will present the premiere of Elodie Dufroux's first full-length contemporary dance work, UN-spoken, at Tribeca Performing Arts Center (199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007) on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4, 2026, at 7:30PM. General admission is $40, with student tickets available for $30.

A deeply personal piece, UN-spoken explores the impact of bullying and social ostracization through Elodie's own experiences. Blending powerful physical storytelling with intimate narrative to give voice to what often goes unspoken, the work invites conversation around emotional trauma and resilience.

Elodie shares the roots of this project: "I was targeted because my parents were married in a community where many families were fractured, and the most painful bullying focused on my father's disability. Despite being an incredible dad who took care of our family, I was repeatedly told he was "not a real man" and that my parents should not be together because of his disability. These repeated attacks shaped my understanding of how cruelty is often rooted in insecurity, social comparison, and deeply ingrained ideas about worth, strength, and identity."

Original spoken word texts, written and recorded by Devin Kozlosky, are at the core of the show's sound design. The soundscape blends contemporary mainstream artists with cinematic and neo-classical composers. UN-spokenis performed by Victoria Amado, Elodie Dufroux, Rosalind (Roz) Hsu and Hara Zi.

Elodie Dufroux was born in Loudun, France and works across live performance, commercial, and theatrical projects. Elodie has worked with choreographers such as Hamilton's Jon Rua, Luis Salgado, and Atlantic Records choreographer Carlos Neto. Elodie recently performed as a featured dancer for the Telemundo Upfront at the Ziegfeld Theatre. She was also one of dancers at the 2019-2020 New Year's Eve performance with the band PHISH at Madison Square Garden.