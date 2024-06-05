CSC to Present Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater's EDGE OF THE WORLD in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic Stage Company will present a one-night-only concert presentation of Edge of the World, a new musical with a book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire (Space Dogs) and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (CSC’s Assassins). Edge of the World will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Tuesday July 16 at 7pm.



Edge of the World launches CSC’s Old Friends, New Classics series, which offers company-affiliated artists an opportunity to present their latest material. Old Friends, New Classics is generously supported by Matt Benjamin and Yeeta Yeger.



“I’m thrilled to have Ethan back at CSC with this fantastic musical that he and Nick have created,” said Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “CSC has such an incredible group of artists who have made an impact on our stage over our storied history, and I love that we have this new series to make sure they can come back again and again. Edge of the World is a great way to launch the program, and I can't wait to share everything else we have in store in the season ahead from the artists who call CSC home.”



The cast of Edge of the World will include Slater as Ben, Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady) as Henry, and Lilli Cooper (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive) as Kath. They previously appeared on the concept album of Edge of the World produced by Broadway Records and will reprise their roles for this performance.



When young Ben (Ethan Slater) and his father Henry (Norbert Leo Butz) move to a geological research outpost in rural Alaska, the only other person for hundreds of miles is a fellow researcher named Kath (Lilli Cooper). Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings, but as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation, the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It's a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we’re given, and the one we make for ourselves.



Tickets for the concert range from $35-100 and are available online.

