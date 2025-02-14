CRANKIES TAKE NEW YORK! Comes to Flushing Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From February 28 to March 2, Flushing Town Hall invites audiences to experience the magic of Crankies Take New York!, a festival celebrating the centuries-old art of hand-cranked storytelling. Prepare to be captivated as intricate scrolls slowly unspool before your eyes, transforming storytelling into a mesmerizing visual journey.

A crankie is a simple, yet enchanting form of storytelling – an illustrated scroll wound inside a box and “cranked” by hand to reveal a moving panorama. With roots dating back hundreds of years and ties to the 19th-century moving panoramas, crankies create an immersive experience, blending visual art, music, and narrative to transport audiences into new worlds. In an age dominated by digital screens, this tactile, intimate art form offers a refreshing and awe-inspiring alternative.

“We are so delighted to bring back Crankies Take New York! for another incredible year at Flushing Town Hall,” says Ellen Kodadek, Executive & Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. “This festival celebrates the timeless power of storytelling, combining traditional techniques with contemporary creativity. Whether you’re new to crankies or a longtime fan, you’ll be transported by the artistry these performances inspire.”

Festival Schedule:

Friday, February 28 | 7:30 PM Public Performance

A dazzling lineup of artists and musicians presenting a variety of crankie performances.

Tickets: $20 Adults / $15 Members, Seniors, & Students w/ID

While the content is family-friendly, this performance is geared toward adults.

Saturday, March 1

1:00 PM Crankie Workshop: A hands-on, family-friendly session where participants can create their own mini crankies.

Tickets: FREE for Members with a Performance Ticket / $5 for all others.

2:00 PM Kids & Family Performance + Q&A: A tailored performance for younger audiences with a smaller cast.

Tickets: $15 Adults / $12 Members / $8 Children

7:30 PM Public Performance: A dazzling lineup of artists and musicians presenting a variety of crankie performances.

Tickets: $20 Adults / $15 Members, Seniors, & Students w/ID

While the content is family-friendly, this performance is geared toward adults.

Sunday, March 2 | 2:00 PM Master Class with Katherine Fahey

A deep dive into the art of crankie-making with artist Katherine Fahey.

Participants will create their own miniature crankie using a matchbox as a storytelling canvas.

Tickets: $30 Adults / $25 Members (Adults only).

Curated by Josh Kohn, Associate Director of the Center for Cultural Vibrancy, and Emily Schubert, a multidisciplinary artist with a background in puppetry and performance, Crankies Take New York! builds on the success of Baltimore’s beloved annual Crankie Festival.