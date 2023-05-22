COWL GIRL to Premiere in August at The Players Theatre

The call went out and she returned! Cowl Girl, opening Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. for a three-week run at downtown's Steve & Marie Sgouros Theatre of The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street (between West 3rd & Bleecker Streets), NYC. (A, C, E, B, D, F & M trains to West 4th. Exit at West 3rd and walk one block east to MacDougal Street. The theatre is located on the corner above Cafe Wha.)

Playwright & Pop Culture Guru, Anna Capunay penned this enlightening and exhilarating tale of a young woman who retreats behind a superhero mask to fight the ultimate super-villain - the real world.

Cowl Girl wears a Batman cowl, masking herself from the outside world. Her secret identity is known only by her friends, Tabby and Jason, and the intriguing nephew of her arch-enemy, Alex. They band together to help release her from her shut-in life of Pee-Wee Herman, the music of the artist formerly known as Prince, a legion of 80s cartoons, and her Star Trek memorabilia. Will this valiant triumvirate be able to crack her impenetrable shell, or will Cowl Girl be condemned to a retro life of loneliness? Tune in August in downtown Manhattan ... the best is yet to come!

Cowl Girl was workshopped at Theatre 3 in 2013. This off-Broadway premiere is directed and designed by Sean Pollock, artistic director of Unattended Baggage.

The cast of Cowl Girl includes Yessenia Rivas as Cowl Girl; Lily Randall as Tabby; Azende Johnson as Alex; and ("holy cartoon character, Batman!") Mike Pollock appears as Jason. Mike is the voice of Doctor Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Running through August 27. Tickets and showtimes available HERE.

UNATTENDED BAGGAGE is an ever-changing experimental media collective of writers, directors, producers, visual artists, theater makers, filmmakers, actors, sound designers, and everything in between. Since our inception in 2017, Unattended Baggage has traditionally focused on live performance. But as of 2021, UB has officially rebranded as multi-media collective, creating a range of work from live performance (theatre & live comedy), socially distanced/digital experiences, film/television/web series projects, radio-based projects, and hybrid media.




Recommended For You