CONTEST: Win Tickets to BLINDNESS at the Daryl Roth Theatre!

Twelve lucky readers will win two tickets to Blindness at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The winners will receive one voucher, good for two tickets to the production through July 21.

The contest closes on Sunday, July 11 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day via email.

Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness's sold-out premiere at the Donmar garnered glowing reviews and brought appreciative patrons together to witness its urgent and timely message. Just as it was presented in London, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design, and experience together - safely - the importance of community in our present moment.

In accordance with New York State's recently released guidelines for arts and entertainment venues, the Daryl Roth Theatre has been transformed to accommodate socially distanced seating at a maximum of 50 people per performance. All tickets will be sold in two-seat pods, enabling two people in a social pod to be seated together, 6 feet away from other pods. In pre-COVID times, the venue has hosted up to 400 people for non-traditional events such as De La Guarda, Fuerza Bruta, and In & Of Itself.

The creative team for Blindness includes Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers), Lizzie Clachan (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).