CONCERT FOR AMERICA Expands to Los Angeles; Rachel Bay Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, & More Join

Producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson have shared that their previously announced Inauguration Day Concert for America event will now raise funds for the California Community Foundation, an organization supporting wildfire recovery efforts to aid those most in need.

Talent including Jon Cryer & Lisa Joyner (who are spearheading the LA efforts), Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter, Matt Walsh, Rachel Bloom, Melissa Rauch, Abigail Spencer, D.L. Hughley, Jimmy O. Yang, Caroline Rhea, Ryan Hansen, Diane Farr, Paget Brewster, Rhys Darby, and Trae Crowder will livestream in to the program, with additional virtual appearances by Julie Bowen, Tony Hale, Adam Scott, and Kate Walsh, and musical performances from Wayne Brady, Rachel Bay Jones, Carly Hughes and Cheyenne Jackson, accompanied by Michael Orland.

Concert for America will take place at The Town Hall in New York City at 7:00pm on Monday, January 20, 2025. The livestream, which will include both NY and LA programming, will be available to anyone wishing to tune in via StarsInTheHouse.com and the Stars in the House YouTube page.

Ingrid Michaelson, Richard Kind, and Melissa Manchester join previously-announced stars Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brenda Braxton, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, Charlotte d'Amboise, Hennessy Winkler, J. Smith-Cameron, Javier Muñoz, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O'Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Pearl Sun, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Samantha Williams, Shayna Steele, Susie Essman and many more who will be live on stage in NYC. Tickets are now on sale at www.concertforamerica.org.

“Concert for America has always been about uniting our artistic community to raise awareness and funds for those who are facing adversity, and the organizations who are working tirelessly to do the same,” said Rudetsky and Jackson. “The full impact of the ongoing devastation in Los Angeles is unknown, but we know the need for support will continue for months and even years to come. We could not have a benefit event without acknowledging this crisis, hearing from our friends and colleagues across the country, and giving back the best way we know how.”

The event will also highlight a number of national organizations working to protect human rights including the Sierra Club, Southern Poverty Law Center, The National Immigration Law Center, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Spill the Honey, A Is For, and more. Representatives from each of these groups will participate in the program, sharing their stories and letting audiences know how they can help with easy calls-to-action to do on the day of the event and in the future.

General Admission ticket prices start at $35. Special donation packages are also available and offer access to VIP seating, a pre-show party, autographed memorabilia, and more. Additional information is available on Ticketmaster, the Concert for America website, and at The Town Hall Box Office. The livestream, which will include both NY and LA programming, will be available to anyone wishing to tune in via StarsInTheHouse.com and the Stars in the House YouTube page.

Concert for America was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson in association with Your Kids, Our Kids. Additional creative team members include: director and choreographer Luis Salgado, production stage manager Linda Marvel, sound designer Shannon Slaton, lighting designer Keith Truax, associate producer David Katz, general manager Maria DiDia, and livestream directors Debbie Miller (New York) and Paul Miller (Los Angeles).