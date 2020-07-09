COMPANY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Partner With HeadCount to Promote Voter Registration
Fourteen major Broadway productions are partnering with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that promotes civic participation through music, culture, and live performance, to encourage Broadway fans across the United States to register and vote. Although Broadway performances in New York City remain suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19, fans of all ages can join their favorite shows in making their voices heard at the polls this fall.
Participating shows whose campaigns launch today include Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne's American Utopia (which previously hosted a HeadCount voter registration booth in the Hudson Theatre lobby at each performance); Dear Evan Hansen; Girl From The North Country; Hadestown; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Jagged Little Pill; Mean Girls; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Plaza Suite; and TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. Additional participating shows will be announced soon.
Through HeadCount's national organization efforts, fans across the country can register, check, or update their voter registration status online and find localized information about polling dates, sites, and candidates. By doing so, they will be entered to win Broadway show tickets (applicable when performances resume) and more.
More information on each show's initiatives, all of which run through October 1 to encompass National Voter Registration Day on September 22, can be found at the links below:
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations - HeadCount.org/ATP or text VOTER ATP to 40649
Chicago - HeadCount.org/Chicago or text VOTER CHICAGO BWAY to 40649
Come From Away - HeadCount.org/ComeFromAway or text VOTER AWAY to 40649
Company - HeadCount.org/Company or text VOTER COMPANY to 40649
David Byrne's American Utopia: HeadCount.org/DBAU or text VOTER DBAU to 40649
Dear Evan Hansen - HeadCount.org/DearEvanHansen or text VOTER EVAN to 40649
Girl from the North Country - HeadCount.org/GFTNC or text VOTER GFTNC to 40649
Hadestown - HeadCount.org/Hadestown or text VOTER HADESTOWN to 40649
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - HeadCount.org/HarryPotterandtheCursedChild or text VOTER CURSED CHILD to 40649
Jagged Little Pill - HeadCount.org/JLP or text VOTER JLP to 40649
Mean Girls - HeadCount.org/MeanGirls or text VOTER FETCH to 40649
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - HeadCount.org/MoulinRouge or text VOTER MR! to 40649
Plaza Suite - HeadCount.org/PlazaSuite or text VOTER PLAZA to 40649
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - HeadCount.org/Tina or text VOTER TINA to 40649
