COMFORT YE 27th Annual Concert, Raising Awareness Around Food Insecurity & Homelessness, to Take Place Next Week

For the past 27 years, acclaimed American soprano Lauren Flanigan and her longtime friend and collaborator Maestro Kamal Khan have been producing Comfort Ye... an annual operatic concert to raise food, and awareness specifically related to hunger, homeless, and underserved residents of the five boroughs.

This year working in support of the ongoing mission of St. Paul and St. Andrew's United Methodist Church Comfort Ye... will broaden its suggested donated items list to include goods that can be placed in backpacks for migrants and homeless New Yorkers in the NYC shelter system. They will also be accepting the food items specifically listed below that will be brought to La Morada by Ms. Flanigan on Tuesday December 20th 2022. An innovative food program begun during the 2020/2021 Pandemic, La Morada's Mutual Aid Kitchen advocates for "a radical improvement of the food served at NYC shelters, HERRCs and hotels. The Mutual Aid Kitchen relies on a system of trust, resilience, and resourcefulness. The Mutual-Aid system teaches individuals within a community to give what they can spare, ask for help when they need it, and repay the favor once they can."

Admission to the concert is 2 (two) or more of the following items:

NEW - Brand New Empty 12-20oz reusable water bottle (aluminum or plastic)

NEW - 2 Packs of diapers (size 1 or 2)

NEW - $22 Metrocard - (one only)

NEW - 2 Packs of adult socks

NEW - 2 Packs of ultra thin maxi pads

Or a bag of groceries containing at least 3 (three) of any of the following:

Dried beans or lentils

Brown white or yellow rice

Cooking oil - Canola Oil, Avocado Oil, Sunflower Oil

Canned tomato Sauce

Audience members may also pay a suggested cash donation of $40.00 in lieu of donated items.

Begun in 1994 at West Park Presbyterian Church by Miss Flanigan and Mr. Khan, to help to broaden the church's mission in the community by meeting the needs of three very important Upper West Side organizations: The West Side Campaign Against Hunger; The Interfaith Assembly on Homeless and Housing; and New York Cares. Fifteen years ago Comfort Ye... became a part of the Symphony Space community and six years ago, moved to St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

Artists are not announced for the event each year. As Lauren says: "It's a trust exercise.You promise to bring me a bag of food and a Metro Card and I will provide you with three thrilling hours of operatic entertainment."

Past performers have included Eric Owens, Pretty Yende, Nadine Sierra, Janai Bruger, Dwayne Croft, Fabio Armiliato, Veronica Villaroel, Angela Meade, Raul Melo, Mark Delavan, Amy Burton and John Musto, Harolyn Blackwell, Andrea Gruber, William Bolcom and Joan Morris, and Miss Flanigan.

The Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew is located at the north east corner of West End Avenue and 86th Street, one block from the #1 subway stop.

Performance Details:

Comfort Ye...

27th Annual Concert to raise awareness around food insecurity

and the growing number of homeless in the NYC shelter system

Monday Evening, December 19th at 7:00 PM

St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church

263 West 86th Street NYC 10024

and Live Streamed on Facebook